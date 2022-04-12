Accumulation area and trend - page 8
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Also pay attention to the circular levels. I see that with your technique it's important to keep track of.
Don't be thankful.
Also pay attention to the circular levels. I can see that with your technique it's important to keep track of.
I pay attention to all sorts of things.
I would look for compression rather than accumulation zones. Much better. Fractals, two upper and two lower, are handy for finding.
I agree, after compression, there is usually an impulsive movement.
All this is programmed and tested.
If the Trader could evaluate the tests on the proposed "painting", there would be a substantive conversation... Meanwhile, it's just a lot of fluff..., and a lot of superfluous words...
If the Trader could evaluate the tests on the proposed "painting", then there would be a substantive conversation... But for now - one splash..., and very, very many superfluous words...
What do the beautiful tests produce? In real life, they're nothing.) Even beginners understand.
Not everything is tested. There has to be a trading system, not a test on a picture.
Butit is more difficult to deal witha trading system. Many circumstances must be taken into account. You need a certain mindset and skills.
And what do the beautiful tests provide? In real life, they're a blip.
Yeah, well, it's the tests that are to blame, not the jerk who built a crooked strategy...
A little bit on the breakdown. But I would like to see a correct retest.
Congratulations on another elk. The movement will go up. Don't thank me.
He's right, pound sell