Accumulation area and trend - page 8

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Aleksandr Yakovlev #:

Thank you.

You're welcome.

Also pay attention to the circular levels. I see that with your technique it's important to keep track of.

 
Uladzimir Izerski #:

Don't be thankful.

Also pay attention to the circular levels. I can see that with your technique it's important to keep track of.

I pay attention to all sorts of things.

 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
I would look for compression rather than accumulation zones. Much better. Fractals, two upper and two lower, are handy for finding.

I agree, after compression, there is usually an impulsive movement.


 
Uladzimir Izerski #:

All this is programmed and tested.


If the Trader could evaluate the tests on the proposed "painting", there would be a substantive conversation... Meanwhile, it's just a lot of fluff..., and a lot of superfluous words...

 
Serqey Nikitin #:

If the Trader could evaluate the tests on the proposed "painting", then there would be a substantive conversation... But for now - one splash..., and very, very many superfluous words...

What do the beautiful tests produce? In real life, they're nothing.) Even beginners understand.

Not everything is tested. There has to be a trading system, not a test on a picture.

Butit is more difficult to deal witha trading system. Many circumstances must be taken into account. You need a certain mindset and skills.

 
Uladzimir Izerski #:

And what do the beautiful tests provide? In real life, they're a blip.


Yeah, well, it's the tests that are to blame, not the jerk who built a crooked strategy...

 
Aleksandr Yakovlev #:

A little bit on the breakdown. But I would like to see a correct retest.

Congratulations on another loss. The move will go up. No thanks.
[Deleted]  
Sergey Pavlov #:
Congratulations on another elk. The movement will go up. Don't thank me.
He's right, pound sell
 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
He's right, pound sell
Time will tell who is right...
 
Subject: something about trends. So, the trend on the pound is buying only. Whoever sells is at their own risk and whoever makes money is buying.
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