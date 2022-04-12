Accumulation area and trend - page 10
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Not really.
The TA price component is worked out first. And with the accumulation of liquidity, the rest.
It's a standard trick to make a profit.)
Right, right... everything happens when the liquidity is accumulated, but the price component is worked out first , i.e. until the price reaches its intended level - everything will remain the same...
I still don't get it... inflation is - is... what else do you need to fly down without stopping, and well, got it there is still some liquidity cushioning a steep landing... and the rate, by our standards, has not risen that much...)))
right, right... everything happens with the accumulation of liquidity, but the price component is worked out first , i.e. until the price takes its intended level, everything will be the same...
I still don't get it... inflation is there... what else do you need to go down without stopping, and, well, I understand there is still some liquidity that cushions a steep landing... and the rate, by our standards, has not risen that much...))
Your reasoning is correct, the rate isn't much, but there is already an overshoot in rates with little overflow of profitable investments for big money. This is the first step.
Your reasoning is correct, the stakes are not big, but the upside is already there in the stakes with little overflow of profitable investments for big money. This is the first step.
I.e. the slow flow of big money/capital to the safe haven currencies has started - capital outflow abroad, to the yen and elsewhere... and then why do we need money if we don't need it, just like us - plenty of currency, but it lies dead weight until it depreciates completely, like a national bailout fund.... just in case...)))That's it, end of trade - off to rest too...))
I.e. a slow outflow of big money/capital to asylum currencies has started - capital outflow abroad, to the yen and elsewhere... and then why do we need money if we don't need it, just like us - plenty of currency, but it is dead weight until it depreciates completely, like a national bailout fund... just in case...)))That's it, end of trade - go rest too...))
The issue is essentially empty money trying to convert. Everyone in the world wants to screw each other.
The issue is essentially empty money trying to convert. Everyone in the world wants to screw each other.
I think the war on currencies is seen in terms of inflation. The dollar has always been strong. But they say it will be weakened.
We look at the US:
You can also compare central bank rates.
In countries where inflation is falling, it means that the national currency is getting stronger. But this is so from a 'fair exchange rate' point of view.
However, in order to fill the coffers faster, the currency does not look stronger. I think it is an artificial intervention.
Petrol is getting more expensive because oil is getting more expensive (logical)
Petrol is becoming more expensive because oil is getting cheaper and it is not profitable to produce it (logical)
Looking forward to a similar move on the Canadian.
Looking forward to a similar move on the Canadian.
You have to live near the terminal. Are there any ways to automate this creation?
Hi Vov. I'm not a programmer, so I don't know what to answer.
Hi Vov. I'm not a programmer, so I don't know what to answer.
Freelance is there, everything will be done if the criteria are formalised
Tell me, how do you explain to a code to buy (buy trade)
after leaving the zone (accumulation, consolidation, etc.) on the retest.
But not immediately, but after a small "rounding" as in the picture.
And not on the first touch after the "rounding" ?)))