Accumulation area and trend - page 2
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Lilita
Litita. Is it correct?
Or to write in English? How do you spell it?
I apologize in advance for the incorrect pronunciation.
No indicator will tell you that the trend has changed.
No need to argue further because I didn't say what the indicator will show in the future. I said I was looking at the indicator readings as price levels where the price movement changed direction.
You will never detect a trend change on a daily or 4h chart by RSI.
I said I was looking at the indicator readings as price levels where the price movement changed direction.
From what I have written above, I take it that you are not trading.
But that is purely my assumption.
The way I see it, the price always moves the same way. For example.
Here is the hourly chart. There is a small consolidation and an exit from it. After the retest I made a buy trade.
The same pair but from the 5M chart. There is a small consolidation and the retest of this zone. Isn't it a perfect price movement?)))
From what I have written above, I take it that you are not bidding.
But that is purely my assumption.
Does one interfere with the other?
Most people are able to do several things at once. You can even look, while still talking and doing something with their hands, which is already 3 actions :)
Does one interfere with the other?
Most people can do several things at once. You can even look, talk and do something with your hands, which is 3 actions :)
Well, that's understandable. Do you have an opinion on the topic of the branch?
From what I have written above, I take it that you are not bidding.
But that's purely my assumption.
I don't understand your point of view!!!
If you are talking about forex trading, then MQL Market shows the product I trade with. Already 6 years ago the foundations were laid for the idea of universal levels relevant to different financial instruments.
Well, that's all understandable. Any opinions on the topic of the branch?
Yeah, I did.
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As is often the case, if price has left the channel and has not crossed 3 channel distances, there is a big chance of a steep reversal.
I marked 2 zones on the screenshot.
If it does not go beyond 1.1385, there is a big short, and if it does and it does, we may again consider a long position.
I don't understand your point of view.
If you are talking about forex trading, then MQL Market shows the product I trade with. Already 6 years ago the foundations were laid for the idea of universal levels relevant to different financial instruments.
And all that blah blah blah.
With your permission I will refer to you as "you".
You may also address me as you.
You. as it was customary in ancient Russia.
It was the "Y" word that brought the Russians closer to each other.
According to Roman ideology, the word "you" should divide the Russians.
Look, Lilita, did you make money on this?
And all that blah blah blah.
With your permission, I'm going to refer to you as 'Y'.
And address me as you do.
"Y"... as it was customary in ancient Russia.
It was the "Y" word that brought the Russians closer to each other.
According to the Roman ideology, "YOU" distinguish Russians.
Look, Lilita, did you make money on this?
What can I answer you? If I say "yes", you will ask me where is the signal that confirms my words. I can answer that this website is a public space, and I will not publish more information in a public space than is necessary. As on any other website, you don't need to publish information about yourself.