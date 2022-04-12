Accumulation area and trend - page 6
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Yes, you can't write a robot on that.
and what is Accumulation - what is the definition?
Second, what is Tendency, the definition...
and what is Accumulation - what is the definition?
Second, what is Trending, definition.
Wikipedia to the rescue)))I'm a bit busy with other things here - trading, not explaining words.
Wikipedia to the rescue)))I'm a bit busy with other things here - trading, not explaining words.
so wikipedia has different wording. If you can't define accumulation and trend, what do you do next?
so wikipedia has different wording. If you can't define accumulation and trend, what do you do next?
Hey hey, watch it, bro. That's not the point of this conversation. Can or can't.
I'm kind of in the middle of something else here. If you don't know the simple words.
that's your problem. I won't answer questions and invectives like that any more.
If you have something to say on the subject, say so.
A little bit on the breakdown. But I would like to see a correct retest.
There is a small retest. The last trade got knocked out.
But as planned, made a trade from the retest.
Time will tell what happens next.
Well, in principle the price worked out well.
The price passed 20 pips and I closed half of the trade and put it into a Buy.
Waiting for more)))
There is a 50/50 development in each situation.
All that's left is to find places where you can place a trade with a takeoff at least twice as big as the stop.
This involves calculating the ATR so that the stop is within reasonable limits and the take is actually within reach.
Working with accumulations and boxes is one of the best methods. After the price has moved out of the accumulation, it has a margin of APR. But predictability is still 50/50. It's all about RR.
There is a 50/50 development in each situation.
All that's left is to find places where you can place a trade with a takeoff at least twice as big as the stop.
This is where the ATR should be calculated so that the stop is within a reasonable range and the take is reachable.
Working with accumulations and boxes is one of the best methods. After the price has moved out of the accumulation, it has a margin of APR. But predictability is still 50/50. It's all about RR.
Your opinion is heard)))
Your opinion is heard)))