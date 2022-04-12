Accumulation area and trend - page 15

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Akula7777 #:
I'm not giving any more advice, I'm not interested here.

Did you register on the site 15 minutes ago just to write that you're not interested?

 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:

You registered on the site 15 minutes ago just to write that you're not interested?

What a weirdo)))

 
Oh, I get it. It's Drunk or Drun, that's him. He's been deleted. Probably got a new account.
 

The pound is moving towards 1.33700. We should look for reversal points there.


 

For the Canadian, I have already made a screenshot for this week. Everything happened as on the screenshot.


 

A small sell signal has just formed on the yen. We will have to leave the trades for the night.


 

A sell signal has been formed on the Canadian. There will be a slight drop in price.


 

There is an entry point on the yen from a small accumulation zone.

This small zone is inside a larger zone.

After the exit, I will be refilling.


 

1 more signal has formed


 

There is a signal to the north on the Eve.


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