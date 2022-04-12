Accumulation area and trend - page 15
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I'm not giving any more advice, I'm not interested here.
Did you register on the site 15 minutes ago just to write that you're not interested?
You registered on the site 15 minutes ago just to write that you're not interested?
What a weirdo)))
The pound is moving towards 1.33700. We should look for reversal points there.
For the Canadian, I have already made a screenshot for this week. Everything happened as on the screenshot.
A small sell signal has just formed on the yen. We will have to leave the trades for the night.
A sell signal has been formed on the Canadian. There will be a slight drop in price.
There is an entry point on the yen from a small accumulation zone.
This small zone is inside a larger zone.
After the exit, I will be refilling.
1 more signal has formed
There is a signal to the north on the Eve.