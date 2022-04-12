Accumulation area and trend - page 16
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If the forum and this thread are alive, post here.
And is anyone interested in watching my predictions?
If not, it can be archived at............
Any strategy can be of interest to peers if it is based on THEORY or a strong pattern.
DRAWING horizontal lines or rectangles is neither a theory nor a pattern - it is a SUBJECTIVE opinion of an individual trader, interesting only to him personally...
Any strategy can be of interest to peers if it is based on THEORY or a strong pattern.
Drawing horizontal lines or rectangles has nothing to do with theory or regularities - it is a SUBJECTIVE opinion of an individual trader, interesting only to him personally...
The financial market was created by people. And everything, I repeat EVERYTHING that is done in the market,
everything the price draws is analyzable, a pattern.
And how you calculate this pattern and where you see it is up to each trader.
And to say that it does not refer to theory or regularity is silly, at least.
If my vision of the market or rather the drawing of the price gives at least 80% of positive deals,
should give at least an interest on the part of the traders.
If not, I will not insist..........
Hello,
There is a working indicator on your topic.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/63855
There are limit barriersthere as well, limiting the exit fromthe accumulation.
Look a little in other terminals to place a volumetric profile / market profile ...
Ranges look beautiful only in our imagination ...
There are almost no perfect accumulations in the markets !!!
You'll go to the bathhouse for advertising.
If the forum and this thread are alive, post here.
And is anyone interested in watching my predictions?
If not, it can be archived at............
I don't want to see my forecasts without an explanation of the model, on the basis of which they are made. Well because in that case there is nothing to discuss except the fact that "it did not come true".
Bare predictions without an explanation of the model on which they are based are not interesting. Well, because in that case there is nothing to discuss except the fact that "it did or did not come true".
The models will be explained to you in other threads.
Aleksandr Yakovlev #:
what the price draws is analyzable, a pattern.
And how you calculate this pattern and where you see it is up to each trader.
That's the delusion! That's why 95% of all traders lose their deposits...
All those who think that " it's up to each trader", try to create for themselves a SUBJECTIVE model of strategy - WHAT WE SEE SINGING!
The result is logical - LOSS OF DEPOSIT!
But you continue your suffering - it certainly will not harm you ... Others, most likely, will harm unequivocally ...
I see no one is interested. Goodbye, then.
Moderators, delete the thread.
Accumulation is simply a pullback in a trend. This is where I noted, followed by Impulse... exit from the Accumulation zone, the magnitude of the Impulse is unknown, but often stops at the next key level
Here happens the Accumulation under the level... What remains to be traced is the moment when there is an exit from this Accumulation Zone