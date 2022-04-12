Accumulation area and trend - page 4
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For example, here is the situation on the eve.
A small accumulation zone. Waiting for an exit from it
and at the buy point.
Let's see how events will develop.
If you record all RSI is greater than 72 or less than 28, between M15 and D1, and see at what price they are matched at least once.
Then you will see the following picture. As you can see, RSI has historically given a signal at almost any price.
But if you check prices that have been repeated at least 400 times, you will see that historically there have been prices at which RSI has given a signal at the same location.
So the question remains whether this should be considered as: Accumulation Zone / Distribution Zone?
If you record all RSI indicator readings greater than 72 or less than 28, between M15 and D1, and see at what price they matched even once.
Then you will see the following picture. As you can see, RSI has historically given a signal at almost any price.
But if you check prices that have been repeated at least 400 times, you will see that historically there have been prices at which RSI has given a signal at the same location.
So the question remains whether this should be considered as: Accumulation Zone / Distribution Zone?
I am not repulsed by the RSI indicator. And I do not take its signals into account.
I do not rely on the RSI indicator. And I don't take its signals into account.
It does not matter which indicator is used, even if it is at a MA100 and MA50 crossover. What matters is whether such crossovers are formed at certain prices.
I will not interfere with your learning process anymore.
If you record all RSI indicator readings greater than 72 or less than 28, between M15 and D1, and see at what price they matched even once.
Then you will see the following picture. As you can see, RSI has historically given a signal at almost any price.
But if you check prices that have been repeated at least 400 times, you will see that historically there have been prices at which RSI has given a signal at the same location.
So the question remains whether this should be considered as: Accumulation Zone / Distribution Zone?
Take MatLab, form a random-walk, add seasonals and apply your method. Compare the result. Did you see the zones ?! and there aren't any.
Take MatLab, form a random-walk, add seasons and apply your method. Compare the result. Did you see the zones?! And there aren't any.
Maxim Kuznetsov are you trying to change my mind?
The main thing in trading is not profit.
I've chosen my own, and I try to use it.
I have chosen mine and am trying to use and test it.
On the pound, it came out fine overall. There was a reaction from a small accumulation zone.
I closed 17 pips in the trade and put the balance into a Buy.
There is a pattern. But which way it will work out, there is no pattern. The average is 50/50. You're digging in the wrong place.
What difference does it make which way it will work? Stop orders, wherever the breakthrough takes place, that's where it opens. In the vast majority of cases. One should only understand that there is almost always a drawdown at a reversal. If it breaks the signal to open, we should close.
Take MatLab, form a random-walk, add seasons and apply your method. Compare the result. Did you see the zones ?! and there aren't any.
Surprised. It's obvious to a horse, as one of my teachers used to say. There are none on MathLab at random-walk. I'm sorry, there are only in the real market. And they're doing very well.
Here is a similar situation on the Canadian. Accumulation zone--exit from it--retest and profit.
Closed part of the deal already. It is boring to trade. Everything is predictable)))
Here is a similar situation on the Canadian. Accumulation zone--exit from it--retest and profit.
Closed part of the deal already. It is boring to trade. Everything is predictable))))
It may be so-so but it will not be boring after you increase volumes.) What rules do you have for exiting a position?