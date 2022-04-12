Accumulation area and trend - page 14
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No. No offence taken.
And as for "putting it out there," I said my point of view.
And it may not be the same as yours.
But I'm not going to tell you the ins and outs of my TS.
here's more!!! it's a rectangle shape! continuation of the trend
I don't need such gifts!!! You've got the first trades on the stop already swept away by!!!! and fleeting movements within the day, it's nonsense!! The figure will end!!!The main thing is patience!!! And those who buy on this pair, they will lose!!!
Idle sayings.
And my favourite words are "I told you so".
Idle sayings.
And my favorite words are "I told you so."
COOL!
Hello everyone and happy new year to you friends.
I would like to raise the topic of accumulation zone or consolidation zone (whatever you want to call it).
In general, if there is any regularity, if after leaving this accumulation zone, the price continues its movement.
In general, this is one of many trading systems that I wanted to discuss. I would like to show you one screenshot that I have used in my trades.
The supposed discussion on the pairs of euro dollar, pound dollar, dollar canadian. You may present your variants.
As you can see, there are certain zones(small) and there is a reaction on them.
I would like to collect statistics with your help. I hope you can help me)))
AUD_USD, M-15 marked areas where the pair traded in the range (last week), we can assume that these are comfortable closing volumes (buy-sell, at certain levels), but since we do not know the volumes, we can only speculate, i.e. We also do not know the nature of the applications - trade transactions, exchange, the Central Bank forming reserves, etc., i.e. the duration of applications is different.
AUD_USD M-15 , allocated 4 areas, the channel is built on 3 points i.e. there is already a possibility of Tech.Anal. ( on extremums of the flat zones ) , if we consider the week as a whole it is visible that close is not strongly "gone" from open i.e.i.e. the whole week mainly flat, but there was buying activity ( 7274 ) , also as an element of TA pivot levels , standard deviations and besides those . it is important to try to analyze the events, what is happening: buying - buying - selling - selling , current (daily volumes) or something big , because the sell action may be a realisation of an order of one "box" ( in the moment) to move the price to favorable levels for future buy orders .
AUD_USD M-15 , allocated 4 areas, the channel is built on 3 points i.e. there is already a possibility of Tech.Anal. ( on extremums of the flat zones ) , if we consider the week as a whole it is visible that close is not strongly "gone" from open i.e.i.e. the whole week mainly flat, but there was buying activity ( 7274 ) , also as an element of TA pivot levels , standard deviations and besides those . In addition to those moments we need to try to interpret what is happening - what is buying - buying - selling - selling, daily volumes or something big, because the sell move may be one "box" order realization (in the moment) to shift the quotes to favorable levels for future buy orders.
What is your opinion on the Canadian?
On the downtrends, have bounced from the border of the channel and from the 2700 level, 2800 has repeatedly tested, and, the question on the 27 level, H-3, in the 15 - hour area I consider the 2605 and levels S / R , and in anticipation of news from the Fed , today, we can expect higher volatility , but in general, the quotes are "squeezed" between the 27 level and the channel , D - 1 - 1.5 I will watch the reaction to the near levels , there is the potential for the "fall" of the figure three and if this scenario will be realized , maybe in correlation with the euro or alternatively down through the top .
What's your opinion on the Canadian?