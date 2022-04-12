Accumulation area and trend - page 5
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Increase the volume of the deal will not be boring )). What are your rules for exiting a position?
There is no need for that. I am not bored.
There are several parameters. But the main one is signal reversal.
There's no need for that. I'm not bored.
A few parameters. But the main one is signal reversal.
The exit is the emergence of a new accumulation zone. Is that how I understand it?
the exit is the emergence of a new accumulation zone. is that how I understand it?
Well, almost. But that's not all I'm relying on. Several techniques.
Increase the volume of the deal will not be boring )). What are your rules for exiting a position?
The TP level where the arrow rests is shown.
Of course, there may be a trend and then there will be a bitter regret about premature closing of a profitable position. But there are variants here as well. Most likely, there will be a bounce from the level. On a resumption of downward movement, confirmed by a break of the level, nothing prevents one from resuming the position, for example.
The deal was made from the resistance zone.
After the exit from the formed channel, I will make the main trade to the lower target.
Several parameters. But the main one is signal reversal.
All these squares and rectangles are all VERY subjective, I want to "draw" in this place or a little Wider..., depending on how I feel and how much I drank before...
Again, how to test this "rock painting" ...?
All these squares and rectangles are all VERY subjective, I want to "draw" in this place, or I can draw a little Wider..., depending on how I feel and how much I drank before...
Again, how to test this "rock painting" ...?
It takes a lot of trading experience and eyes tarred with charts.
I think you are among them. And in order to test, you have to understand
it's not just about squares. There's a lot of different parameters to consider
to decide where and how to draw those squares.
It takes a lot of trading experience and gawky eyes from the charts.
I think you are among them. And in order to test, you have to understand
it's not just about squares. There's a lot of different parameters to consider
to decide where and how to draw the squares.
I see! It's just not possible to test...
It's a shame... However...
I see! It's just not possible to test...
It's a shame... but...
Yes, you can't write a robot on that.
Yes, you can't write a robot on that.