Accumulation area and trend - page 17

New comment
 

and here it is, accumulation above the level, yesterday's bar shows the direction... That's it, the level is no longer holding the price...

Accumulation

 

But the price came out of the accumulation with a breakdown.

Accumulation with breakdown

 

There is a new Accumulation Zone above the 1.2996 level on the Cable. No word yet on when the Impulse will come out of there

Accumulation

1...1011121314151617
New comment