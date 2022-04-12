Accumulation area and trend - page 17
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and here it is, accumulation above the level, yesterday's bar shows the direction... That's it, the level is no longer holding the price...
But the price came out of the accumulation with a breakdown.
There is a new Accumulation Zone above the 1.2996 level on the Cable. No word yet on when the Impulse will come out of there