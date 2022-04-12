Accumulation area and trend - page 12

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Veniamin Skrepkov #:

Financial analysts do not always take the trouble to calculate, they gather information at various levels and form a market valuation. And it is easy to part with tens of thousands, simplifying the situation.

Financial analysts... Is it like in investment banking? Funny
 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
Financial analysts ... Is it like in investing? Funny

I do not bother listening to third-party forecasts on a regular basis, but I have an idea, some people present the material with a logical argument, others just "cut the truth," and when

they have a mix of "analytical makeup" - a shaved head with a brand name jacket, it's funny.

 

A buy trade from the lower boundary of the zone. Already closed half of it.

If the price moves as on the screenshot, I will add the trade.

 

not all SME figures are equally useful

especially for those who are looking for marginal zones

;)

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Aleksandr Yakovlev #:

A buy trade from the lower boundary of the zone. Already closed half of it.

If the price moves as on the screenshot, I will add the trade.


Canada will go up as long as oil goes up! Watch the weekly chart, not the 15 min)

 
dryun777 #:

Thank you for the information.

I don't listen to advice))

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Aleksandr Yakovlev #:

Thank you for the information.

I don't listen to advice))

hmm, well, sit in the minuses!)))
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dryun777 #:
hmm, well, sit tight!!!))
Bro, you're finally back! The only sane person here!
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Vladimir Baskakov #:
Bro, you're finally back! The only sane person here.
Everyone looks different in the new year) - strange, changed... angry, what's wrong with people?
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dryun777 #:
They still haven't learned how to trade, that's why they're farting
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