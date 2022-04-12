Accumulation area and trend - page 12
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Financial analysts do not always take the trouble to calculate, they gather information at various levels and form a market valuation. And it is easy to part with tens of thousands, simplifying the situation.
Financial analysts ... Is it like in investing? Funny
I do not bother listening to third-party forecasts on a regular basis, but I have an idea, some people present the material with a logical argument, others just "cut the truth," and when
they have a mix of "analytical makeup" - a shaved head with a brand name jacket, it's funny.
A buy trade from the lower boundary of the zone. Already closed half of it.
If the price moves as on the screenshot, I will add the trade.
not all SME figures are equally useful
especially for those who are looking for marginal zones
;)
A buy trade from the lower boundary of the zone. Already closed half of it.
If the price moves as on the screenshot, I will add the trade.
Canada will go up as long as oil goes up! Watch the weekly chart, not the 15 min)
Thank you for the information.
I don't listen to advice))
Thank you for the information.
I don't listen to advice))
hmm, well, sit tight!!!))
Bro, you're finally back! The only sane person here.