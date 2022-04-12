Accumulation area and trend - page 3
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What can I tell you? If I say yes, you will ask me where the signal that confirms what I am saying is. I can answer that this website is a public space and I will not publish more information in a public space than is necessary. Just like any other website, you don't need to publish information about yourself.
No, I won't. I'll take your word for it.
Did you make a GOOD living out of it?And your answer will suffice.
No, I won't ask. I'll take your word for it.
Did you make good money on it?
It's a relative size, and it depends on what it's being compared to.
off-topic discussion
It's a relative size, and it depends on what it's being compared to.
off-topic discussion
A comparison from one's own needs.
I'll be deleting it soon.
Cozy.
For example, here is the situation on the eve.
A small accumulation zone. Waiting for an exit from it
and at the buy point.
Let's see how events will develop.
Hello everyone and happy new year to you friends.
I would like to raise the topic of accumulation zone or consolidation zone (whatever you want to call it).
In general, if there is any regularity, if after leaving this accumulation zone, the price continues its movement.
In general, this is one of many trading systems that I wanted to discuss. I would like to show you one screenshot that I have used in my trades.
The supposed discussion on the pairs of euro dollar, pound dollar, dollar canadian. You may present your variants.
As you can see, there are certain zones(small) and there is a reaction on them.
I would like to collect statistics with your help. I hope you can help me)))
The pattern is there. But which way it will work, there is no pattern. The average is 50/50. You are digging in the wrong place.
There is a pattern. But which way it will work out, there is no pattern. The average is 50/50. You're digging in the wrong place.
That's what I want to find out.
Here is an almost similar situation in the pound for example.
There is a certain zone and an exit with a retest.
Here is an almost similar situation in the pound.
There is a certain zone and an exit from it with a retest.
Come to your senses, what zone, what retests...there is an overnight (what about overnight - on the screenshot there is an interannual) flat and a market opening. THAT'S IT. There is almost no activity at night, during the day it rises sharply by orders of magnitude. With the explosive growth of amplitudes there is an appearance of "tests/retests".
With your help, almost every day is marked with zones/retests/breaks in this way :-)
come to your senses, what zone, what retests...there is an overnight (what about overnight - on the screenshot there is an interannual) flat and a market opening. THAT'S IT. There is almost no activity at night, during the day it rises sharply by orders of magnitude. With the explosive growth of amplitudes there is an appearance of "tests/retests".
With your help, almost every day is marked with zones/retests/breaks that way :-)
That's your opinion. I'm sticking to mine.
We'll see in general.