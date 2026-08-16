GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD - page 128

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Analysis on the M5 chart...


The trend is upwards..., although indicator 3 is in negative territory...

 
Serqey Nikitin #:

Analysis of the M5 chart...


Upward trend..., although indicator 3 is in negative territory...

How come? Sensei said they should all be pointing in the same direction... Or was he just talking rubbish?

PS/ On the M5, you can now trade downwards. Because it’s evening and after a long candle

 
The news item was also available at
; this is a surge, not a confirmed, sustained trend.
 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

How come? Sensei said they were all supposed to be facing the same way… Or was he just talking rubbish?

PS/ You can now trade down on the M5. Because it’s evening and after a long candle

That’s daft!

You’ve at least got to understand the current strategy to draw any sort of conclusions...

 
Serqey Nikitin #:

That’s silly!

You need to at least understand the current strategy in order to draw any sort of conclusions...

It’s all clear anyway: if the indicator shows an uptrend, then it’s the Trend Detector

if it’s against it, then the Trend Detector)

 
Serqey Nikitin #:

That’s silly!

You need to at least understand the current strategy in order to draw any sort of conclusions...

Come on, it’s the strategy you yourself put forward: if all the indicators are pointing in the same direction, then go for it. It’s only logical: since they’re being redrawn, they should at least confirm each other.

 
lynxntech #:

So it’s all clear: if the indicator shows an uptrend, then it’s the Trend Detector

if it’s against the trend, then the Trend Detector)

Clever! I’m almost afraid to say just how clever...
 

who here works with EA's on gold and how's your experience so far with your EA

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

Come on, it’s the strategy you yourself outlined: if all the indicators are pointing in the same direction, then go for it. It’s only logical: since they’re being redrawn, they should at least confirm each other.

Yes, you really don’t understand how this sort of strategy works… That’s perfectly understandable.

What isn’t clear is why you’re trying to twist the data to get a proper understanding of the strategy...

 
Serqey Nikitin #:
Clever! I’m actually afraid to say just how clever...

But what else can you call a system where you go through all the timeframes and see where the picture lines up best? If it doesn’t anywhere, you could just say:


Analysis on the M5...”

The trend is up..., although indicator 3 is in the red...”

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