Off-topic posts - page 7
Meet the new Financial News section
MetaQuotes, 2020.04.28 12:27
Many traders utilize technical analysis as a tool for decision making which can be applied to any price charts. However, such an approach cannot be considered complete, as it ignores fundamental factors. Prices can be pushed up or down by news releases and reports published in the media.
We have created a specialized news section to publish financial news from the following categories:
Such publications can be re-posted in a separate Forum topic; however, please insert a link to the source at the end. We respect copyrights and ask others to do the same.
Post such news as texts (add images if needed) instead of simply citing the source and linking to it, to make the relevant information available right in the Forum.
The purpose of the new section is to make relevant information available to our community members, as well as to attract more traders and to assist them in enriching their trading experience.
Discuss publications, share ideas and explore more trading opportunities in the Financial News section!
I want to upload own strategy to my meta trader 4.please guide
What are you talking about?
MT5: Begin learning to code it.
If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum
No free help
What are you talking about?
Keith, may I suggest you move or delete all these off-topic posts. A lot people don't respect anything and if nobody say it they will never learn. I would suggest you to create an "Off-topic posts" topic and each time you see such post, move it there.
Thanks for your time.
Don't double post! You already had another thread open.General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Keith, may I suggest you move or delete all these off-topic posts. A lot people don't respect anything and nobody say it they will never learn. I would suggest you to create an "Off-topic posts" topic and each time you see such post, move it there.

Thanks for your time.
Thanks for your time.
That may be a good idea.