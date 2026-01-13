Off-topic posts - page 7

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Meet the new Financial News section

MetaQuotes, 2020.04.28 12:27

Many traders utilize technical analysis as a tool for decision making which can be applied to any price charts. However, such an approach cannot be considered complete, as it ignores fundamental factors. Prices can be pushed up or down by news releases and reports published in the media.

We have created a specialized news section to publish financial news from the following categories:

  • Financial regulator updates
  • Global economy news which can affect financial markets
  • Bonds, stocks and other security market news
  • News from various exchanges, except cryptocurrencies
  • Banks and hedge funds
  • News affecting currency exchange rates
  • Trading updates: new technologies and platforms, among others

Such publications can be re-posted in a separate Forum topic; however, please insert a link to the source at the end. We respect copyrights and ask others to do the same.

Post such news as texts (add images if needed) instead of simply citing the source and linking to it, to make the relevant information available right in the Forum.

Important! Broker news and brokerage reviews are not allowed.

The purpose of the new section is to make relevant information available to our community members, as well as to attract more traders and to assist them in enriching their trading experience.

Discuss publications, share ideas and explore more trading opportunities in the Financial News section!


 
I want to upload own strategy to my meta trader 4.please guide
 
I want to upload own strategy to my meta trader 4.please guide

What are you talking about?

 
  1. Don't Hijack other threads for your off-topic post. Next time, make your own, new, thread.
  2. Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. You have only four choices:
    1. Search for it.
    2. Beg at
    3. MT4: Learn to code it.
      MT5: Begin learning to code it.
      If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
    4. or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
                Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum
    We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
              No free help

 
Keith Watford:

What are you talking about?

Keith, may I suggest you move or delete all these off-topic posts. A lot people don't respect anything and if nobody say it they will never learn. I would suggest you to create an "Off-topic posts" topic and each time you see such post, move it there.

Thanks for your time.

 
Hello!  Am a newbie. I just built an EA but it keeps opening hundreds of trades when the conditions are meant. How can I set the number of open positions for each currency pair. I want it to open only two positions per currency pair.
Any help will be appreciated.
 
For sure this kind of topic's title lead to all abuses.
 
Andyodogbo it keeps opening hundreds of trades when the conditions are meant.
  1. Don't Hijack other threads for your off-topic post. Next time, make your own, new, thread.

  2. Don't double post! You already had another thread open.

              General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
 
Hello sir how can i buy your trading robot ?
 
Alain Verleyen:

Keith, may I suggest you move or delete all these off-topic posts. A lot people don't respect anything and nobody say it they will never learn. I would suggest you to create an "Off-topic posts" topic and each time you see such post, move it there.

Thanks for your time.

That may be a good idea.

