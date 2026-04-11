Publishing in CodeBase - page 2
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I also have this code that took trades:
The validator in the codebase is the same as in the Market. Therefore, it makes sense to study the following article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2555
I'll do!
Thanks, @Vladislav Boyko.
Since here in Mexico its 21:47, have a good night!
I also have this code that took trades:
But not on EURUSD, M1
Since the validation showed errors with lots, margin, etc... I put the filter in the code:
This is not correct :
I'm still having the same problem,
How can I contact Service Desk?
I'm still having the same problem,
Please show what is in the "Test" tab
Please show what is in the "Test" tab
This is what is shown in the "Test" tab.
This is what is shown in the "Test" tab.
Most likely the problem is "there are no trading operations" (although I can't say for sure). I think if your advisor performed trading operations in all validator tests, then you would have access to a button to publish it.
Most likely the problem is "there are no trading operations" (although I can't say for sure). I think if your advisor performed trading operations in all validator tests, then you would have access to a button to publish it.
I'll try it, but I'm still questioning about the last one, since (as I remember) is an account with 1 usd.
Not sure how to face that.