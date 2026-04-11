Publishing in CodeBase - page 2

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I also have this code that took trades: 



 

The validator in the codebase is the same as in the Market. Therefore, it makes sense to study the following article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2555

The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
  • 2016.08.01
  • www.mql5.com
Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks in order to ensure a uniform quality standard. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their technical indicators and trading robots. An also shows how to self-test a product before sending it to the Market.
 

I'll do!


Thanks, @Vladislav Boyko.


Since here in Mexico its 21:47, have a good night!

 
Osmar Sandoval Espinosa #:

I also have this code that took trades: 

But not on EURUSD, M1

 
Osmar Sandoval Espinosa #:
Since the validation showed errors with lots, margin, etc... I put the filter in the code: 

This is not correct :

   if(lots < minLot || lots > maxLot || fmod(lots, lotStep) != 0.0)           // check if lots are invalid
     {
      Print("Invalid lot size detected: ", lots,                            // print error message
            " | Min: ", minLot,                                               // show minimum lot
            " | Max: ", maxLot,                                               // show maximum lot
            " | Step: ", lotStep);                                            // show step increment
      return(0.0);                                                            // return 0 to indicate invalid volume
     }
 

I'm still having the same problem, 

How can I contact Service Desk?



 
Osmar Sandoval Espinosa #:
I'm still having the same problem, 

Please show what is in the "Test" tab

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

Please show what is in the "Test" tab

This is what is shown in the "Test" tab.


 
Osmar Sandoval Espinosa #:

This is what is shown in the "Test" tab.

Most likely the problem is "there are no trading operations" (although I can't say for sure). I think if your advisor performed trading operations in all validator tests, then you would have access to a button to publish it.

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

Most likely the problem is "there are no trading operations" (although I can't say for sure). I think if your advisor performed trading operations in all validator tests, then you would have access to a button to publish it.

I'll try it, but I'm still questioning about the last one, since (as I remember) is an account with 1 usd.


Not sure how to face that.

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