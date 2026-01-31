Unable to log in to MT5 and unable to download indicators.
Community tab (to login) is located in Tools - Options - Community:
---------------------
if you can login in past but could not do it now so you va check host file, for example:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
can not login MQL5with my MT4 and Google too
Sergey Golubev, 2024.09.05 06:17
I think it may be related to host file -
- host file (website is showing something wrong): this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/458988
- decision (solved): #8 and #14 and #3
more:
- hosts file: the thread (English),
- post #3 with instruction about HowTo.
2026.01.31 08:54:18.816 MQL5 community Authorization failed
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Off-topic posts".
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I'm unable to log in to MQL5 from my MT5 server; it displays "Login failed." However, I can log in through the MQL5 website. How can I resolve this issue?
Log message: 2026.01.30 16:01:40.864 MQL5 Marketplace unable to retrieve user product list (raw - read failed, 10054 wsa error, 1 byte required) [1009]
Yesterday I could log in, but I couldn't download metrics; today I can't log in at all.
Please take a look, thank you.