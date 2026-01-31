Unable to log in to MT5 and unable to download indicators.

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I'm unable to log in to MQL5 from my MT5 server; it displays "Login failed." However, I can log in through the MQL5 website. How can I resolve this issue?

Log message: 2026.01.30 16:01:40.864 MQL5 Marketplace unable to retrieve user product list (raw - read failed, 10054 wsa error, 1 byte required) [1009]

Yesterday I could log in, but I couldn't download metrics; today I can't log in at all.

Please take a look, thank you.


 

Community tab (to login) is located in Tools - Options - Community:

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if you can login in past but could not do it now so you va check host file, for example:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

can not login MQL5with my MT4 and Google too

Sergey Golubev, 2024.09.05 06:17

I think it may be related to host file -

more:

  • hosts file: the thread (English),
  • post with instruction about HowTo.

 
2026.01.31 08:54:18.816 MQL5 community Authorization failed

 
guoyinuo #:
2026.01.31 08:54:18.816 MQL5 community Authorization failed

check host file (look at the post above for the link to the thread/posts about HowTo), and if it does not help - change password.
 
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