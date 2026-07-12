Off-topic posts - page 184

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Please can some one contact me or tell me who to contact ,I was scamed 2 on MQL market place with suppliers that just say ,sorry i do not know if my product is still profitable or you should have contacted me first i have a new product that is mutch better. 

And I feel that MQL 5 should be a safer place ,that is why I use it. But I am not sure if I must trust it any more.

Is anybody looking out for traders that is supporting MQL5
 
Ewart Ellis #:
just say ,sorry i do not know if my product is still profitable or you should have contacted me first i have a new product that is mutch better. 
It is prohibited (for the seller) to tell about any product that it is profitable for the future for example ... because it may be not for the next month or next year for example ... and the past performance is not guarantee the future performance.
I mean: it is the basic knowledge.
 
Ewart Ellis #:
Please can some one contact me or tell me who to contact ,I was scamed 2 on MQL market place with suppliers that just say ,sorry i do not know if my product is still profitable or you should have contacted me first i have a new product that is mutch better. 

And I feel that MQL 5 should be a safer place ,that is why I use it. But I am not sure if I must trust it any more.

Is anybody looking out for traders that is supporting MQL5
Given the fact that:
Sergey Golubev #:
It is prohibited (for the seller) to tell about any product that it is profitable for the future...

It is up to you to "Complain" about spam Messages by using the menu in the 3 ellipses within each spam Message.

Complain

[Deleted]  
How can I withdraw the money I deposited in MQL5?
 
Yangpuqian #:
How can I withdraw the money I deposited in MQL5?

You can't withdraw non earned funds from your MQL5 account balance.

For any other case you may contact the Service Desk.

 
How can I stat trading 
 
Eze Shella #:
How can I stat trading 

Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.

1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo 

2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

MQL5.community - User Memo
MQL5.community - User Memo
  • 2010.02.25
  • www.mql5.com
You have just registered and most likely you have questions such as, "How do I insert a picture to my a message?" "How do I format my MQL5 source code?" "Where are my personal messages kept?" You may have many other questions. In this article, we have prepared some hands-on tips that will help you get accustomed in MQL5.community and take full advantage of its available features.
 
did anybody have any problems on saturday with their MT5 app or with their broker? my app works fine but when i do a sell/buy limit or a stop buy/sell it will confirm the trade but it will not show on screen.

i would like to reach out to the developers if ever.i have a screen recording on my drive from my phone coz will not show you on picture

i just want to rule out whose at fault...

i would rather have the devs look at it first before i do anything else
 
Ineed robot how can iget
 
Godluck123 #:
Ineed robot how can iget
Check the Market: https://www.mql5.com/en/market
Forex Market – App Store of MetaTrader 5 trading robots, Expert Advisors and technical indicators
Forex Market – App Store of MetaTrader 5 trading robots, Expert Advisors and technical indicators
  • www.mql5.com
An official showcase of applications for trading from the terminal
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