Off-topic posts - page 184
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just say ,sorry i do not know if my product is still profitable or you should have contacted me first i have a new product that is mutch better.
I mean: it is the basic knowledge.
Please can some one contact me or tell me who to contact ,I was scamed 2 on MQL market place with suppliers that just say ,sorry i do not know if my product is still profitable or you should have contacted me first i have a new product that is mutch better.
It is prohibited (for the seller) to tell about any product that it is profitable for the future...
It is up to you to "Complain" about spam Messages by using the menu in the 3 ellipses within each spam Message.
How can I withdraw the money I deposited in MQL5?
You can't withdraw non earned funds from your MQL5 account balance.
For any other case you may contact the Service Desk.
How can I stat trading
Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.
1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo
2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
Ineed robot how can iget