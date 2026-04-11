Publishing in CodeBase
Osmar Sandoval Espinosa:
Recently published some code on code base (past week).
Recently published some code on code base (past week).
You don't have any codebase publications.
Osmar Sandoval Espinosa:
Usually how much time do each code takes to be published?
Usually how much time do each code takes to be published?
Automated tests take up to several minutes (usually a few seconds). After passing the automatic tests, publication occurs instantly.
Post a screenshot of the draft you were trying to publish.
They appear as under proofreading.
Since the validation showed errors with lots, margin, etc... I put the filter in the code:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| SweepH4-M15.mq5 | //| Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Trade/Trade.mqh> // Library for taking trades CTrade trade; // Create the object for trading (used when putting positions) input int Rango = 18; // Range double SwingHighs[20]; // Array for storing swing highs double SwingLows[20]; // Array for storing swing lows int SwingHighCount = 0; // Counting how many swing highs are int SwingLowCount = 0; // Counting how many swing lows are input double RiskMoney = 50; // Money Risked input double sl_points = 50; // SL Points input double RR = 2.5; // Risk Reward //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND, clrBlack); // Color for the Background (Black in this case) ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_COLOR_GRID, false); // Color for the grid (false = no color = no grid) ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL, clrGreen); // Color for the bullish candles (Green = upward movement) ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR, clrRed); // Color for the bearish candles (Red = downward movement) ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP, clrGreen); // Color for the line chart when price goes up ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN, clrRed); // Color for the line chart when price goes down ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND, clrWhite); // Color for axis, scales, and text ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE, clrGray); // Color for the line chart itself ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_COLOR_BID, clrBisque); // Color for the Bid price line ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_COLOR_LAST, clrAquamarine); // Color for the Last price line ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL, clrLightGray);// Color for Stop Levels //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- //+--------------------------------------------+// //| CHECKING FOR NEW BARS ON M15 |// //+--------------------------------------------+// bool isnewbarM15 = false; // bool value for checking new m15 candles int CurrBarM15 = iBars(_Symbol, PERIOD_M15); // count total bars on all M15 graph static int PrevBarM15 = CurrBarM15; // static varible for storing the quantity of bars if(PrevBarM15 == CurrBarM15) // Comparing is there is a new bar { isnewbarM15 = false; // returning false for not new bar } else { isnewbarM15 = true; // returing true for new bar PrevBarM15 = CurrBarM15; // updating the variable for the static variable } //+--------------------------------------------+// //| CHECKING FOR BUYS OR SELLS |// //+--------------------------------------------+// //+--------------------------------------------+// //| SWING HIGHS |// //+--------------------------------------------+// if(isnewbarM15) // new M15 bar { for(int i=0;i<ArraySize(SwingHighs)-1;i++) // Checking for all the swings on SwingHighs { if(NormalizeDouble(SwingHighs[i],2) == 0.0) // Checking for the swings that are equal to 0.0 (empty part of the array) break; if(close(1)<SwingHighs[i] && high(1)>SwingHighs[i]) // checking for sweep criteria, closing below with high above the swing high { double bid = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID); // bid for the entry price (since is a sell) double sl = NormalizeDouble(bid+(sl_points*_Point),_Digits); // sl = bid + sl_points double tp = NormalizeDouble(bid - (sl-bid) * RR,_Digits); // tp = bid - sl_points * RR trade.Sell(calcLots(bid, sl), _Symbol, bid, sl, tp); // sell position ArrayModify(SwingHighs, SwingHighs[i]); // deleting the swing high from our swing array (function ↓↓) SwingHighCount --; // decreasing swing high count //+-----------------------------------------------+ //| ADDING DOWN ARROW | //+-----------------------------------------------+ string sell = "MyTextPoint4_" + TimeToString(time(1)); // Naming down arrows ObjectCreate(0, sell, OBJ_ARROW, 0, time(1), high(1)); // Create down arrow on sweep ObjectSetInteger(0, sell, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE, 234); // 234 code for down arrow ObjectSetInteger(0, sell, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrWhite); // Change color to white ObjectSetInteger(0, sell, OBJPROP_WIDTH, 1); // 1 as the width of the arrow ObjectSetInteger(0, sell, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, ANCHOR_UPPER); // Anchor arrow on the top } if(close(1)>SwingHighs[i] && SwingHighs[i] != 0.0) // Checking if the close of the last candle surpases any swing high { ArrayModify(SwingHighs, SwingHighs[i]); // Erasing the swing high that was surpased (function ↓↓) SwingHighCount --; // decreasing swing high count } } //+--------------------------------------------+// //| SWING LOWS |// //+--------------------------------------------+// for(int i=0;i<ArraySize(SwingLows)-1;i++) // Checking for all the swings on SwingLows { if(NormalizeDouble(SwingLows[i],2) == 0.0) // Checking for the swings that are equal to 0.0 (empty part of the array) break; if(low(1)<SwingLows[i] && close(1)>SwingLows[i]) // checking for sweep criteria, closing above with low below the swing high { double ask = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK); // ask for the entry price (since is a buy) double sl = NormalizeDouble(ask-(sl_points*_Point), _Digits); // sl = ask - sl_points double tp = NormalizeDouble(ask + (ask-sl) * RR, _Digits); // tp = ask + sl_points * RR trade.Buy(calcLots(ask, sl), _Symbol, ask, sl, tp); // buy position ArrayModify(SwingLows, SwingLows[i]); // deleting the swing low from our swing array (function ↓↓) SwingLowCount --; // decreasing swing low count //+-----------------------------------------------+ //| ADDING UP ARROW | //+-----------------------------------------------+ string buy = "MyTextPoint4_" + TimeToString(time(1)); // Naming up arrows ObjectCreate(0, buy, OBJ_ARROW, 0, time(1), low(1)); // Create up arrow on sweep ObjectSetInteger(0, buy, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE, 233); // 233 code for down arrow ObjectSetInteger(0, buy, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrWhite); // Change color to white ObjectSetInteger(0, buy, OBJPROP_WIDTH, 1); // 1 as the width of the arrow ObjectSetInteger(0, buy, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, 0); // anchor bottom } if(close(1)<SwingLows[i] && SwingLows[i] != 0.0) // Checking if the close of the last candle surpases any swing low { ArrayModify(SwingLows, SwingLows[i]); // Erasing the swing high that was surpased SwingLowCount --; // decreasing swing low count } } } //+--------------------------------------------+// //| CHECKING FOR NEW BARS ON H4 |// //+--------------------------------------------+// bool isnewbarH4 = false; // bool value for checking new H4 candles int CurrBarH4 = iBars(_Symbol, PERIOD_H4); // count total bars on all H4 graph static int PrevBarH4 = CurrBarH4; // static varible for storing the quantity of bars if(PrevBarH4 == CurrBarH4) // Comparing is there is a new bar { isnewbarH4 = false; // returning false for not new bar } else { isnewbarH4 = true; // returing true for new bar PrevBarH4 = CurrBarH4; // updating the variable for the static variable } if(isnewbarH4) // Checking for all the swings on SwingHighs { bool isSwingHigh = true; // bool variable for swing highs bool isSwingLow = true; // bool variable for swing lows //+-------------------------------------------------+ //| CHECKING FOR BARS ON THE RIGHT AND LEFT | //+-------------------------------------------------+ for(int i=1; i<=Rango; i++) // check for all the bars on the right and left { if(high4(Rango)<high4(Rango-i) || high4(Rango)<high4(Rango+i)) // check if there are higher highs than our candle high { isSwingHigh = false; // if there is a higher high, return false } if(low4(Rango)>low4(Rango-i) || low4(Rango)>low4(Rango+i)) // check if there are lower lowers than our candle low { isSwingLow = false; // if there is a lower low, return false } } //+-------------------------------------------------+ //| ADD THE SWING HIGH TO OUR SWING HIGH ARRAYS | //+-------------------------------------------------+ if(isSwingHigh) { SwingHighs[SwingHighCount] = high4(Rango); // add swing high to our swing high array SwingHighCount ++; // adding swing high count } //+-------------------------------------------------+ //| ADD THE SWING LOW TO OUR SWING HIGH ARRAYS | //+-------------------------------------------------+ if(isSwingLow) { SwingLows[SwingLowCount] = low4(Rango); // add swing low to our swing low array SwingLowCount ++; // adding swing low count } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| FUNCTION FOR GETTING THE HIGH OF A CANDLE (H4) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double high4(int index) {return (iHigh(_Symbol,PERIOD_H4,index));} //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| FUNCTION FOR GETTING THE LOW OF A CANDLE (H4) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double low4(int index) {return (iLow(_Symbol,PERIOD_H4,index));} //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| FUNCTION FOR GETTING THE CLOSE OF A CANDLE (H4) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double close4(int index) {return (iClose(_Symbol,PERIOD_H4,index));} //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| FUNCTION FOR GETTING THE TIME OF A CANDLE (H4) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ datetime time4(int index) {return (iTime(_Symbol,PERIOD_H4,index));} //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| FUNCTION FOR GETTING THE HIGH OF A CANDLE (M15) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double high(int index) {return (iHigh(_Symbol,PERIOD_M15,index));} //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| FUNCTION FOR GETTING THE LOW OF A CANDLE (M15) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double low(int index) {return (iLow(_Symbol,PERIOD_M15,index));} //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| FUNCTION FOR GETTING THE CLOSE OF A CANDLE (M15) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double close(int index) {return (iClose(_Symbol,PERIOD_M15,index));} //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| FUNCTION FOR GETTING THE TIME OF A CANDLE (M15) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ datetime time(int index) {return (iTime(_Symbol,PERIOD_M15,index));} //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| FUNCTION FOR DELETING SWING HIGHS OR LOWS AND REARRANGE ARRAY | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ArrayModify(double &arr[], double swing) { int size = ArraySize(arr); // Check array size for(int i=0;i<size-1;i++) { if(arr[i] == swing) // Find the swing high or low to substitute it with the next value { for(int j=i;j<size-1;j++) { arr[j]=arr[j+1]; } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| LOT CALCULATING FUNCTION WITH VALIDATION | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double calcLots(double entry, double sl) { double ticksize = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE); // check for tick size double tickvalue = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE); // check tick value double minLot = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN); // minimum lot allowed by broker double maxLot = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX); // maximum lot allowed by broker double lotStep = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP); // lot step increment allowed double rangeSize = MathAbs(entry - sl); // check for sl distance double riskPerLot = rangeSize / ticksize * tickvalue; // calculate risk per lot double lots = RiskMoney / riskPerLot; // calculate lots based on risk lots = NormalizeDouble(lots, 2); // normalize lots to 2 decimals //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| VALIDATING LOTS | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ if(lots < minLot || lots > maxLot || fmod(lots, lotStep) != 0.0) // check if lots are invalid { Print("Invalid lot size detected: ", lots, // print error message " | Min: ", minLot, // show minimum lot " | Max: ", maxLot, // show maximum lot " | Step: ", lotStep); // show step increment return(0.0); // return 0 to indicate invalid volume } return lots; // return valid lots } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Osmar Sandoval Espinosa #:
Since the validation showed errors with lots, margin, etc... I put the filter in the code:
Since the validation showed errors with lots, margin, etc... I put the filter in the code:
I suspect the issue may be related to "there are no trading operations." But I don't know for sure; I've never published advisors.
As an option, try removing the filter you mentioned and fixing the issues with the lot/margin/... Those issues indicate that your advisor is at least trying to trade. Perhaps the filter you added is preventing any trading.
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Recently published some code on code base (past week).
Usually how much time do each code takes to be published?