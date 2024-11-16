What is going on with MQL5 Payment System?
Imagine my surprise on Friday last weekend when i woke up to withdraw my funds from Mql5 and there were no payment options available for withdrawal !. First they took down PayPal last month and now no webmoney or epayment withdrawals. And i have since sent service desk a message on Friday but no reply. Woke up today and voila only CardPay withdrawal option is available. Never heard of CardPay or used it before and they expect me to process my withdrawals through CardPay.? Why is Mql5 doing trail and error with peoples funds ? I mean you collect 20% from my product and don't have the courtesy to let me make my withdrawals in peace ? . Webmoney is what i use for deposit and withdrawals, please put it back on. Worst part is when you contact service desk on finance related issues they take weeks to reply , you are getting 20% of my products so do your damn job well!
Metaquotes is restructuring their payment systems: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/320471/page30#comment_13205418
Metaquotes is restructuring their payment systems: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/320471/page30#comment_13205418
I tried confirming withdrawal to my Master Card this morning and it was unable to confirm even after three attempts of entering the codes sent to my phone. Was saying error occured with the payment system.
Quick question, is the Master and Visa Card options available for all country currencies ?
I tried confirming withdrawal to my Master Card this morning and it was unable to confirm even after three attempts of entering the codes sent to my phone. Was saying error occured with the payment system.
Quick question, is the Master and Visa Card options available for all country currencies ?
There are the about 2 or 3 weeks from now when no one can withdraw anything (or someone can something for example).
Why?
Because the company is making the re-organization and so on.
Everybody knows and waiting, many users are waiting for new announcement ... and it is what the forum is living for the several days for now
from..
Seems, you are not reading the forum and you were out of the forum for the month ... because you are askinbg about we all know ..
We finished the discussion and waiting for the final news, and you are started asking ...
You are not reading the forum. .. hoping that someone will read the forum and tell you ...
No slaves here sorry (joking).
-------------
to make it shorter:
There are the about 2 or 3 weeks from now when no one can withdraw anything (or someone can something for example).
Why?
Because the company is making the re-organization and so on.
Everybody knows and waiting, many users are waiting for new announcement ... and it is what the forum is living for the several days for now
from..
Seems, you are not reading the forum and you were out of the forum for the month ... because you are askinbg about we all know ..
We finished the discussion and waiting for the final news, and you are started asking ...
You are not reading the forum. .. hoping that someone will read the forum and tell you ...
No slaves here sorry (joking).
-------------
to make it shorter:
Thanks to the webmasters for updating the payment options but it is really difficult for many users to get paid and have a lot of commissions.
For example, If I sell a product, the website gets a 20% commission.
To withdraw the money, Another 1.5% is deducted.
I'm in a country where I have to pay 10% commission to intermediary companies to use MasterCard or PayPal.
And finally, to change my country's currency and I have to pay 5% more.
Plenty of commissions and difficult steps.
Give users at least more options.
We live in the 21th century.
There are the about 2 or 3 weeks from now when no one can withdraw anything (or someone can something for example).
Why?
Because the company is making the re-organization and so on.
Everybody knows and waiting, many users are waiting for new announcement ... and it is what the forum is living for the several days for now
from..
Seems, you are not reading the forum and you were out of the forum for the month ... because you are askinbg about we all know ..
We finished the discussion and waiting for the final news, and you are started asking ...
You are not reading the forum. .. hoping that someone will read the forum and tell you ...
No slaves here sorry (joking).
-------------
to make it shorter:
Thanks for the info. But information like these should be mailed to users, not every one goes to the forum you see.
Thanks to the webmasters for updating the payment options but it is really difficult for many users to get paid and have a lot of commissions.
For example, If I sell a product, the website gets a 20% commission.
To withdraw the money, Another 1.5% is deducted.
I'm in a country where I have to pay 10% commission to intermediary companies to use MasterCard or PayPal.
And finally, to change my country's currency and I have to pay 5% more.
Plenty of commissions and difficult steps.
Give users at least more options.
We live in the 21th century.
My point exactly, why complicate a payment system that has been working for us ? These new options would end up making our funds even smaller for some of us staying in some part of the world. Even tried withdrawing with my master card but it didn't work, my mc is in my local currency and not sure if cardpay processes funds to local currency cards .
Hello
Dear Users
MQl5 has removed web money withdrawal system ?
I cant find it in withdraw page.
Right now we have just one withdraw payment method ?! card pay ?
Yes so it seems
To make life easier for everyone, @MetaQuotes
Software Corp. should be posting status updates on the Deposit and Withdrawal pages so we don't have constant questions in the
forums.. ;)
Communication from Metaquotes to sellers and customers is about zero.
I'm not willing to search for general important somewhere in the forum or else.
This information must be delivered right in my inbox somewhere.
This is the procedure all companies do they send important information via email.
Board pinning and printed newspapers was in 20 th century.
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Imagine my surprise on Friday last weekend when i woke up to withdraw my funds from Mql5 and there were no payment options available for withdrawal !. First they took down PayPal last month and now no webmoney or epayment withdrawals. And i have since sent service desk a message on Friday but no reply. Woke up today and voila only CardPay withdrawal option is available. Never heard of CardPay or used it before and they expect me to process my withdrawals through CardPay.? Why is Mql5 doing trail and error with peoples funds ? I mean you collect 20% from my product and don't have the courtesy to let me make my withdrawals in peace ? . Webmoney is what i use for deposit and withdrawals, please put it back on. Worst part is when you contact service desk on finance related issues they take weeks to reply , you are getting 20% of my products so do your damn job well!