What is going on with MQL5 Payment System? - page 24

New comment
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You have to understand that money transactions have a cost. When you want to deposit some money in your MQL5 account for example in order to buy something here, MQL5.com pays for that cost in order to gain from your purchases commission.

When you deposit some money and then you want to withdraw it (happens a lot lately from many members that mistake MQL5.com for a broker and deposit money into their MQL5 account in order to trade!), MQL5.com has to pay the cost for both transactions, deposit and withdrawal without any gain whatsoever.

Excuse me for being stupid or something but there is a commision when withdrawing. Is it really MQL who pays for the withdraw costs?

 
Nikolay Georgiev:

Excuse me for being stupid or something but there is a commision when withdrawing. Is it really MQL who pays for the withdraw costs?

You are right, MQL5 account withdrawal has a commission.

 

Hello,

three days ago I received a message from the MQL Suppor team:

Hello,
We need to perform additional verification of your account. This is a standard procedure meant to ensure the security of all MQL5.community members.
Currently, no action is required from you. Please wait till the verification is complete. Until then, the ability to withdraw funds is limited.
Sorry for inconvenience. Best regards,
MQL5.com Support Team

I wrote to them from the 'Contacts and requests'. Then I received a message that my request has beem moved for proccessing and still I have no answer. I want to know how much does it take untill I get an answer and limitation fixed.

 
Alireza Yadegar:

no, see this:


Webmoney accepts clients from Iran


 
Alireza Yadegar:

no, see this:


Hi, withdrawing is not limited by WebMoney or payment provider. I talked to Webmoney, this is their answer:


Hello!
The payment integrator Cardpay informed us that the issue was not resolved yet, they are awaiting the reply from the merchant Metaquotes.
We can advise you to contact Metaquotes and ask if they are able to renew payouts through WebMoney for the clients from Iran.
Regards,
WebMoney Team

 
Farzad Sadeghishahrestanak:

Hi, withdrawing is not limited by WebMoney or payment provider. I talked to Webmoney, this is their answer:


Hello!
The payment integrator Cardpay informed us that the issue was not resolved yet, they are awaiting the reply from the merchant Metaquotes.
We can advise you to contact Metaquotes and ask if they are able to renew payouts through WebMoney for the clients from Iran.
Regards,
WebMoney Team

I dont think this is a Metaqoutes issue. I have a broker XXXX(hereafter referred as the broker), that accepts webmoney, but of late when trying to deposit with webmoney I get an error that I can't deposit via webmoney cause Merchant doesnt accepts payment  from my country. However the broker says they do and I must contact webmoney  and I have been contacting webmoney and webmoney says the problem is with the broker and it's now a game of cat and mouse. 
 
Nikolay Georgiev:

Hello,

three days ago I received a message from the MQL Suppor team:

Hello,
We need to perform additional verification of your account. This is a standard procedure meant to ensure the security of all MQL5.community members.
Currently, no action is required from you. Please wait till the verification is complete. Until then, the ability to withdraw funds is limited.
Sorry for inconvenience. Best regards,
MQL5.com Support Team

I wrote to them from the 'Contacts and requests'. Then I received a message that my request has beem moved for proccessing and still I have no answer. I want to know how much does it take untill I get an answer and limitation fixed.

Wow, this sounds really bad.  I hope it gets sorted out soon. 

 
https://wiki.webmoney.ru/projects/webmoney/wiki/trebovaniya_dlya_vladeltsev_wme_koshelkov_fizicheskih_lits  
List of banned countries on E_wallet and Z_wallet
 
Rhis is getting very annoying. in every way. .. sort it out and stop playn games.
 
Many ways to deposit but few ways to withdraw.
1...1718192021222324252627
New comment