What is going on with MQL5 Payment System? - page 24
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You have to understand that money transactions have a cost. When you want to deposit some money in your MQL5 account for example in order to buy something here, MQL5.com pays for that cost in order to gain from your purchases commission.
When you deposit some money and then you want to withdraw it (happens a lot lately from many members that mistake MQL5.com for a broker and deposit money into their MQL5 account in order to trade!), MQL5.com has to pay the cost for both transactions, deposit and withdrawal without any gain whatsoever.
Excuse me for being stupid or something but there is a commision when withdrawing. Is it really MQL who pays for the withdraw costs?
Excuse me for being stupid or something but there is a commision when withdrawing. Is it really MQL who pays for the withdraw costs?
You are right, MQL5 account withdrawal has a commission.
Hello,
three days ago I received a message from the MQL Suppor team:
Hello,
We need to perform additional verification of your account. This is a standard procedure meant to ensure the security of all MQL5.community members.
Currently, no action is required from you. Please wait till the verification is complete. Until then, the ability to withdraw funds is limited.
Sorry for inconvenience. Best regards,
MQL5.com Support Team
I wrote to them from the 'Contacts and requests'. Then I received a message that my request has beem moved for proccessing and still I have no answer. I want to know how much does it take untill I get an answer and limitation fixed.
no, see this:
Webmoney accepts clients from Iran
no, see this:
Hi, withdrawing is not limited by WebMoney or payment provider. I talked to Webmoney, this is their answer:
Hello!
The payment integrator Cardpay informed us that the issue was not resolved yet, they are awaiting the reply from the merchant Metaquotes.
We can advise you to contact Metaquotes and ask if they are able to renew payouts through WebMoney for the clients from Iran.
Regards,
WebMoney Team
Hi, withdrawing is not limited by WebMoney or payment provider. I talked to Webmoney, this is their answer:
Hello!
The payment integrator Cardpay informed us that the issue was not resolved yet, they are awaiting the reply from the merchant Metaquotes.
We can advise you to contact Metaquotes and ask if they are able to renew payouts through WebMoney for the clients from Iran.
Regards,
WebMoney Team
Hello,
three days ago I received a message from the MQL Suppor team:
Hello,
We need to perform additional verification of your account. This is a standard procedure meant to ensure the security of all MQL5.community members.
Currently, no action is required from you. Please wait till the verification is complete. Until then, the ability to withdraw funds is limited.
Sorry for inconvenience. Best regards,
MQL5.com Support Team
I wrote to them from the 'Contacts and requests'. Then I received a message that my request has beem moved for proccessing and still I have no answer. I want to know how much does it take untill I get an answer and limitation fixed.
Wow, this sounds really bad. I hope it gets sorted out soon.
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