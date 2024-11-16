What is going on with MQL5 Payment System? - page 7
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I think Metaquotes should give a feature to transfer fund between member So member can send fund to any member that have no issue with withdrawal. Then they can transfer it using another way.
of course this is their responsibility, not the Metaquote's responsibility. At least this can solve the withdrawal problem
anyone can withdraw with cardpay?
If you can not withdraw so write to the service desk (but the service desk may be overloaded for now so you should wait).
Card pay doesnt work.
It was discussed many times, for example:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
deposit
Lorentzos Roussos, 2019.09.18 21:47
You dont need to register :
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/302#depositcardpay
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
What is going on with Mql5 Payment System .
Sergey Golubev, 2019.09.19 07:17Many users can withdraw with cardpay.
If you can not withdraw so write to the service desk (but the service desk may be overloaded for now so you should wait).
It was discussed many times, for example:
As far as I see - this key article was updated/edited by MQ:
MQL5.community Payment System -
I know dont need registration.
So, it is something wrong with your cards, or this cardpay is having some limitations ...
You can write to the service desk explaining the issue with your card.
OK Thanks for response, and thanks for update article.
I tried it now again , and i received below message :
An error occurred when working with the payment system. If you need help, please send a request to the Service Desk and specify the details of the transaction.
As you see its not clear reason like that invalid card or expired card or ....
Question is : how long time we must wait for service desk response to know the reason, at least reason?!
If i know the reason , then i can go bank and talk with agents, but right now we must wait, maybe days, maybe weeks to know what happend.
So, it is something wrong with your cards, or this cardpay is having some limitations ...
You can write to the service desk explaining the issue with your card.
When the page said that Paypal would be operational on Monday or Tuesday, as moderator you could ask the page that specifies which Monday or Tuesday it refers to, if it is a Monday or Tuesday of a specific month or year. You could also inform the page to increase its resources for withdrawal since at the time it is activated there will be a capital flight, since 100% of the deposits will disappear through the panic. It is important that they increase this float so as not to have a margin call on the page.