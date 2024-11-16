What is going on with MQL5 Payment System? - page 7

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Biantoro Kunarto:

I think Metaquotes should give a feature to transfer fund between member So member can send fund to any member that have no issue with withdrawal. Then they can transfer it using another way. 

of course this is their responsibility, not the Metaquote's responsibility. At least this can solve the withdrawal problem

 
Mahmoudibarmas Mehdi:
anyone can withdraw with cardpay?
Many users can withdraw with cardpay.
If you can not withdraw so write to the service desk (but the service desk may be overloaded for now so you should wait).
 
Hamed Dehghani:
Card pay doesnt work.
I tried by active visa card.
Service desk doesnt response at all.
...
Also card pay registration doesnt work in their site. after 3 days, i am waiting for card pay primary email.
...
Very bad system.

It was discussed many times, for example:

and finally -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

What is going on with Mql5 Payment System .

Sergey Golubev, 2019.09.19 07:17

Many users can withdraw with cardpay.
If you can not withdraw so write to the service desk (but the service desk may be overloaded for now so you should wait).

 
Sergey Golubev:

It was discussed many times, for example:


and finally -


I know dont need registration.
I just said pay card web site isnt professional at least they must response to his own registration request...

And i have reported current payment system doesnt work with visa card! and also doesnt return any clear error reason in error message.

On the other hand service desk doesnt response too.
 

As far as I see - this key article was updated/edited by MQ:
MQL5.community Payment System -


 
Hamed Dehghani:
I know dont need registration.
I just said pay card web site isnt professional at least they must response to his own registration request...

And i have reported current payment system doesnt work with visa card! and also doesnt return any clear error reason in error message.

On the other hand service desk doesnt response too.
  • Few users reported on the threads that cardpay does not work for visa card, and
  • many users reported on the threads that cardpay works for visa card (for plastic visa card, and it works for virtual visa card).

So, it is something wrong with your cards, or this cardpay is having some limitations ...

You can write to the service desk explaining the issue with your card.

 
Hello,
I think the best solution now for all seller's and coders is to stop working, seller's to hide products on the market and coders to not respond to freelance offers.
It's the only way to stop the cash flow in one direction.
I will start hidding my products if at least 2 other seller's are agreed to do it.
Wake up
 

OK Thanks for response, and thanks for update article.

I tried it now again , and i received below message :

An error occurred when working with the payment system. If you need help, please send a request to the Service Desk and specify the details of the transaction.

As you see its not clear reason like that invalid card or expired card or ....

Question is : how long time we must wait for service desk response to know the reason, at least reason?!

If i know the reason , then i can go bank and talk with agents, but right now we must wait, maybe days, maybe weeks to know what happend.

 
Sergey Golubev:
  • Few users reported on the threads that cardpay does not work for visa card, and
  • many users reported on the threads that cardpay works for visa card (for plastic visa card, and it works for virtual visa card).

So, it is something wrong with your cards, or this cardpay is having some limitations ...

You can write to the service desk explaining the issue with your card.

When the page said that Paypal would be operational on Monday or Tuesday, as moderator you could ask the page that specifies which Monday or Tuesday it refers to, if it is a Monday or Tuesday of a specific month or year. You could also inform the page to increase its resources for withdrawal since at the time it is activated there will be a capital flight, since 100% of the deposits will disappear through the panic. It is important that they increase this float so as not to have a margin call on the page.

[Deleted]  
if there are complaints in the forum, I hope the moderator doesn't delete them. this issue must be discussed together.
This is not an ordinary situation, everyone has the right to express a complaint
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