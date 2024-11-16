What is going on with MQL5 Payment System? - page 22
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Please is someone succeeded to withdraw money from here to bank visa card ?
Yes, many have used that way of withdrawal succesfully.You should have in mind that not all cards are eligible for deposits (withdrawal from MQL5.com) and that is a bank/card issue.
Hy I deposited money into my mql5 and I need to transfer it to my metatrade account please assist
MQL5.com has nothing to do with your broker trading account, don't confuse these 2.
MQL5.com is not a broker and doesn't offer real/live trading accounts.
Hy I deposited money into my mql5 and I need to transfer it to my metatrade account please assist
If we can do that, this will be really cool for MetaTrader. People will love more.
But I think MetaTrader do not support it for now.
Can anyone tell me why I cannot withdraw money.
The system keeps saying "Bank cards payment system has rejected the withdrawal operation. Please contact the bank that issued your card for details."
Please
Can anyone tell me why I cannot withdraw money.
The system keeps saying "Bank cards payment system has rejected the withdrawal operation. Please contact the bank that issued your card for details."
Please
I went to the bank and they told me the bank card was fine
I went to the bank and they told me the bank card was fine
It depends on where the money is going from.
My example:
By bank card is fine, but if the money is going from the Unites States or from the Europe to my country (Russia) in big amount in dollars/euro so the "anti-laundry money automated robot" will block this payment, and the bank in my country will ask me for "additional verification" (almost in the same way as the sellers are asked by American or European payment systems here).
So, if the American (or European) payment system told that
"bank cards payment system has rejected the withdrawal operation. Please contact the bank that issued your card for details"
so it is really the issue with bank card system in your country.
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Anyway, you can write to the service desk asking them for advice.
hi guys, i want to withdraw by webmoney. i was trying from Saturday (8 Nov), but each day i see this error, any other one have this problem too? or it is only my problem...
anyone know how much later it would be available again?
Hi,
What is First name, Last name, Country in new changes at webmoney withdraw page used for?