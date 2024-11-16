What is going on with MQL5 Payment System? - page 26
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Can you pass this info to the service desk so card withdrawals will be working again? It was working for me fine , However by the time i decrease amount first it let me at smaller pieces but did not even let for 10 usd.
I did tell them but they dont awknocwledge the problem. Of course they know whats going on they are not stupid they are smart people.
this was their reply:
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Support Team 2021.03.23 11:13
Hello,
Please note, what we fully comply with the new law. Please try to make your purchase after several days or try to use other cards.
Please make screenshots/video for all your steps. Then we can forward this information to the payment provider, so they can investigate what is a reason for declines.
Best regards.
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If you look at the link I shared you will find these rules for creditcards from Europe:
Secure online payments
If you want to make an online payment for more than €30, you will need to use a combination of at least two authentication elements, such as:
This makes your payments safer and more secure.
They dont have 2 authentication methods just a pin code, thats the problem!
I tried to make payment for advanced supply for my friend and payment failed. Is it wrong to buy it using my account because for me i have already purchased it
Accounts are personal please see https://www.mql5.com/en/about/terms
Hello, I am trying to withdraw the funds, but its saying
"Bank cards payment system has rejected the withdrawal operation. Please contact the bank that issued your card for details."
PLEASE HELP
Hello,
I try to buy signal, but can not. Money have been charge from my card and transferred to MQL5 wallet - I do not need that.
Problem is:
- I can not get money back because any withdrawal unavailable
What is going on?
BR
Aurimas
Hello,
I try to buy signal, but can not. Money have been charge from my card and transferred to MQL5 wallet - I do not need that.
Problem is:
- I can not get money back because any withdrawal unavailable
What is going on?
BR
Aurimas
You can not withdraw money from your MQL5 forum profile because you are not registered seller here. More details are written in your profile (look at your screenshot about "earned funds"). And it is the rule for everybody, and this rule exists here for many many years.
About the signal - if you bought the signal subscription so - use it.
About "financial operations are limited" - write to the service desk as suggested (look at your screenshot).
Use this link Contacts and requests to contact:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Loss access to MQL5
Alexey Petrov, 2021.11.26 10:00
Choose Account \ Ask a question, then describe your problem and it will create a ticket for you.
hi i can not see any card option
There is an issue with other ways of withdrawal, I am sure it will be fixed soon.
Whenever i try to with draw this error message shows
"Bank cards payment system has rejected the withdrawal operation. Please contact the bank that issued your card for details."
does anyone knows what is the problem here?
Whenever i try to with draw this error message shows
"Bank cards payment system has rejected the withdrawal operation. Please contact the bank that issued your card for details."
does anyone knows what is the problem here?