What is going on with MQL5 Payment System? - page 26

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Ferhat Mutlu:

Can you pass this info to the service desk so card withdrawals will be working again? It was working for me fine , However by the time i decrease amount first it let me at smaller pieces but did not even let for 10 usd.

I did tell them but they dont awknocwledge the problem. Of course they know whats going on they are not stupid they are smart people.

this was their reply:

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Support Team  2021.03.23 11:13

Hello,

Please note, what we fully comply with the new law. Please try to make your purchase after several days or try to use other cards.

Please make screenshots/video for all your steps. Then we can forward this information to the payment provider, so they can investigate what is a reason for declines.

Best regards.

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If you look at the link I shared you will find these rules for creditcards from Europe:

Secure online payments

If you want to make an online payment for more than €30, you will need to use a combination of at least two authentication elements, such as:

  • something you have (such as your mobile phone or card reader) AND something you know (a PIN or ​a password)
  • something you have (your mobile phone or card reader) AND something you are (your fingerprint)
  • something you know (a PIN or a ​password) AND something you are (your fingerprint)

This makes your payments safer and more secure.


They dont have 2 authentication methods just a pin code, thats the problem!

 
I tried to make payment for advanced supply for my friend and payment failed. Is it wrong to buy it using my account  because for me i have already purchased it
 
Bwambale #:
I tried to make payment for advanced supply for my friend and payment failed. Is it wrong to buy it using my account  because for me i have already purchased it

Accounts are personal please see https://www.mql5.com/en/about/terms

Terms of Use of MQL5.community
Terms of Use of MQL5.community
  • www.mql5.com
Terms of Use of MQL5.community website and different traders services.
 

Hello, I am trying to withdraw the funds, but its saying

"Bank cards payment system has rejected the withdrawal operation. Please contact the bank that issued your card for details."

PLEASE HELP

 

Hello,


I try to buy signal, but can not. Money have been charge from my card and transferred to MQL5 wallet - I do not need that.

Problem is:

- I can not get money back because any withdrawal unavailable  printcreen


What is going on?


BR 


Aurimas

 
Aurimas Gabe #:

Hello,


I try to buy signal, but can not. Money have been charge from my card and transferred to MQL5 wallet - I do not need that.

Problem is:

- I can not get money back because any withdrawal unavailable 


What is going on?


BR 


Aurimas

You can not withdraw money from your MQL5 forum profile because you are not registered seller here. More details are written in your profile (look at your screenshot about "earned funds"). And it is the rule for everybody, and this rule exists here for many many years.

About the signal - if you bought the signal subscription so - use it.

About "financial operations are limited" - write to the service desk as suggested (look at your screenshot).
Use this link Contacts and requests to contact:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Loss access to MQL5

Alexey Petrov, 2021.11.26 10:00

Choose Account \ Ask a question, then describe your problem and it will create a ticket for you.


Contact Us
Contact Us
  • www.mql5.com
Send your messages and see the history of your requests to the mql5.com support team even if you are not registered on the website.
 
hi i  can not see any card option 

 
Abdullah Haris #:
hi i  can not see any card option 

There is an issue with other ways of withdrawal, I am sure it will be fixed soon.

 

Whenever i try to with draw this error message shows 

"Bank cards payment system has rejected the withdrawal operation. Please contact the bank that issued your card for details."

does anyone knows what is the problem here?

 
Abdullah Haris #:

Whenever i try to with draw this error message shows 

"Bank cards payment system has rejected the withdrawal operation. Please contact the bank that issued your card for details."

does anyone knows what is the problem here?

There are bankcards that don't allow such transfers - contact the issuing bank!
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