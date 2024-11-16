What is going on with MQL5 Payment System? - page 23
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Hi,
What is First name, Last name, Country in new changes at webmoney withdraw page used for?
I am not sure about it but it may be related to webmoney.
There is the law against anonymous payments in my country, for example: webmoney asked for PhotoID (with additional validation) from me when I wanted to exchange 40 dollars from my paypal to my webmoney within one country (PhotoID process is the similar with validation of the seller here with one exception: it is in-person validation by an attestator).
Or it may be related to the similar law in EU (this mql5 portal is located in Cyprus).
But it may be related to the limitations/restrictions in most of the cases, for example - the anonimous webmoney account ("alias passport") is having some limitations (read this wiki webmoney page related to those limitations and read this wiki page for more).
For example, if you are going to withdraw more than 300 dollars to webmoney with "alias passport" (anonimous webmoney account) so webmoney will ask your name, last name and country (because anonimous webmoney account horders are having 300 dollars limitation on WMZ - read one of the wiki page.
I am not sure about it but it may be related to webmoney.
There is the law against anonymous payments in my country, for example: webmoney asked for PhotoID (with additional validation) from me when I wanted to exchange 40 dollars from my paypal to my webmoney within one country (PhotoID process is the similar with validation of the seller here with one exception: it is in-person validation by an attestator).
Or it may be related to the similar law in EU (this mql5 portal is located in Cyprus).
But it may be related to the limitations/restrictions in most of the cases, for example - the anonimous webmoney account ("alias passport") is having some limitations (read this wiki webmoney page related to those limitations and read this wiki page for more).
For example, if you are going to withdraw more than 300 dollars to webmoney with "alias passport" (anonimous webmoney account) so webmoney will ask your name, last name and country (because anonimous webmoney account horders are having 300 dollars limitation on WMZ - read one of the wiki page.
Thank you Sergey.
Hello friends.
Webmoney is temporarily unavailable!!
Does anyone know when this problem will be solved?
Hello friends.
Webmoney is temporarily unavailable!!
Does anyone know when this problem will be solved?
Hi bro, this is because their webmoney interface company, stop serviceing to iranian webmoney accounts.
We can not withdraw our money again, and when i submit a ticket they simply told: it have no bussines with us!
I submit another ticket and ask to add new payouts method like bitcoin or perfectmoney. you gus also do it, maybe if this requests get more they going to think about it.
Hi bro, this is because their webmoney interface company, stop serviceing to iranian webmoney accounts.
We can not withdraw our money again, and when i submit a ticket they simply told: it have no bussines with us!
I submit another ticket and ask to add new payouts method like bitcoin or perfectmoney. you gus also do it, maybe if this requests get more they going to think about it.
Thanks Alireza.
Hope we can work with Webmoney soon as possible.
Thanks Alireza.
Hope we can work with Webmoney soon as possible.
we can not mate. never. forget about it.
mql must do something, like adding a new payment method. otherwise, our money would be block here.
Hi,
Seems their Webmoney API is being updated due to technical issue by API provider,
Other clients have same problem too,
We should be patient to be resolved the issue ASAP.
no, see this:
I get tired of websites that you can deposit money in a split second. Then when it comes to withdrawal of hard earned profit it is near impossible. They want this and that or as you say a new method to withdraw. There should be some agreement where withdrawal process is the same as deposit.
You have to understand that money transactions have a cost. When you want to deposit some money in your MQL5 account for example in order to buy something here, MQL5.com pays for that cost in order to gain from your purchases commission.
When you deposit some money and then you want to withdraw it (happens a lot lately from many members that mistake MQL5.com for a broker and deposit money into their MQL5 account in order to trade!), MQL5.com has to pay the cost for both transactions, deposit and withdrawal without any gain whatsoever.