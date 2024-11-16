What is going on with MQL5 Payment System? - page 12

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Sergey Golubev:
As far as I know - ePayments will be soon.
And the withdrawal to Mastercard is fixing now (it may be already fixed).

Hi Sergey

just a clarification...when you said withdrawal to MasterCard... do you mean direct withdrawal to any MasterCard !

 
Dalya Elsadany:

Hi Sergey

just a clarification...when you said withdrawal to MasterCard... do you mean direct withdrawal to any MasterCard !

withdrawal using CardPay
 
Sergey Golubev:
withdrawal using CardPay

thank you for your reply

is there a hint or something to help about having account with cardpay as i sent them many emails to open account but no reply

kind regards

 
Dalya Elsadany:

thank you for your reply

is there a hint or something to help about having account with cardpay as i sent them many emails to open account but no reply

kind regards

You do not need any account with them to withdraw.
The process is described on this article: MQL5.community Payment System
 
fixed?
 

I retried to withdraw amount to my own visa card via card pay.

In mobile code confirmation part, mql5 disabled telegram message, i used sms option and unfortunately i didnt receive sms after some time.

 

currently there is only 2 way for withdrawing, 
CardPay
Paypal

both of these methods, do not service to many countrys!! 

i really don't understand WHY mql removed webmoney?? i really don't know how can i withdraw my money from mql
a Russian based company that don't use a Russian payment system! whats wrong with you?
you took us 20% fee for every product selling and 10% fee for every freelance project! by this way, i don't understand why you must reduce your payout methods!

is this the way for supporting your sellers? 

 

I managed my pay pal and visa card... but i couldn't receive sms , i called with my local operator and reset all abilities, they say all things are correct.

Any one has received sms in Iran ?

 
Hamed Dehghani:

I managed my pay pal and visa card... but i couldn't receive sms , i called with my local operator and reset all abilities, they say all things are correct.

Any one has received sms in Iran ?

i also was using telegram for receiving mql sms.

dear moderators @Sergey Golubev  @Aytugan Khafizov  @Eleni Anna Branou   if you have some contacts with the financial department managers of metaquest, please show it to him:

currently 8.2% of visitors is from iran, they all using "Webmoney" as their payment method

so why mql removed webmony? please make it available again, because based on sanctions, Iranians can not have paypal! can not have card (debit/credit/ or webmoney card)! can not have ePayments!

 
Alireza Yadegar:

i also was using telegram for receiving mql sms.

dear moderators @Sergey Golubev  @Aytugan Khafizov  @Eleni Anna Branou   if you have some contacts with the financial department managers of metaquest, please show it to him:

currently 8.2% of visitors is from iran, they all using "Webmoney" as their payment method

so why mql removed webmony? please make it available again, because based on sanctions, Iranians can not have paypal! can not have card (debit/credit/ or webmoney card)! can not have ePayments!

Like.
I told it before this in other pages too.
But we must wait for meta qoute decision.
If they dont back webmoney perfect or bitcoin. we must stop our work on mql5.
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