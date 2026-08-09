how to contact customer service? thank You - page 20
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Please read the following ... How to purchase a trading robot from the MetaTrader Market and to install it?
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I see this error in my mql5 account how to remove this error
Do as the message says: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/Alijalwana/servicedesk
Do as the message says: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/Alijalwana/servicedesk
How much time it take to fix this issue?
A couple of days I guess.
Payment Issue with VPS Rental - My card was charged but service not activated
Dear MQL5 Service Desk, I am writing to report a problem I encountered while trying to rent a VPS for one month. First, I attempted to pay with my credit card. My card was successfully charged for the subscription fee, but the system did not activate the VPS. Instead, it redirected me back to the VPS package selection page. After that, I tried to pay again using my MQL5 account balance, but I received a "Payment failed" error with the message: "Operation is unavailable." I have attached a screenshot of the error for your reference. Could you please investigate this issue? My credit card has been charged, but the VPS service is not active on my account. Please either complete the VPS activation or refund the charge to my credit card. My MQL5 login is: [deleted by moderator] Thank you for your assistance. Best regards, [deleted by moderator]
Payment Issue with VPS Rental - My card was charged but service not activated
Dear MQL5 Service Desk, I am writing to report a problem I encountered while trying to rent a VPS for one month. First, I attempted to pay with my credit card. My card was successfully charged for the subscription fee, but the system did not activate the VPS. Instead, it redirected me back to the VPS package selection page. After that, I tried to pay again using my MQL5 account balance, but I received a "Payment failed" error with the message: "Operation is unavailable." I have attached a screenshot of the error for your reference. Could you please investigate this issue? My credit card has been charged, but the VPS service is not active on my account. Please either complete the VPS activation or refund the charge to my credit card. My MQL5 login is: [deleted by moderator] Thank you for your assistance. Best regards, [deleted by moderator]
This is not a service desk. It is the thread for discussions about how to contact with the service desk; the discussions are provided between the users of the forum (the service desk is not participating in the discussion).
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My card was successfully charged for the subscription fee
It is international payment so you can check in your profile about the following: the payment was finished or not https://www.mql5.com/en/users/0619651962/accounting
I mean: it depends on how many days were passed since payment:
Besides, you can check on this page about https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions for the status of your VPS and trading account (because the subscription is per trading account).
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How to start?
read the following information:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
VPS server
Eleni Anna Branou, 2025.02.05 12:00
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If any question about the payment so ask the sevice desk for the information; how to contact: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/481262
Payment Issue with VPS Rental - My card was charged but service not activated
Dear MQL5 Service Desk, I am writing to report a problem I encountered while trying to rent a VPS for one month. First, I attempted to pay with my credit card. My card was successfully charged for the subscription fee, but the system did not activate the VPS. Instead, it redirected me back to the VPS package selection page. After that, I tried to pay again using my MQL5 account balance, but I received a "Payment failed" error with the message: "Operation is unavailable." I have attached a screenshot of the error for your reference. Could you please investigate this issue? My credit card has been charged, but the VPS service is not active on my account. Please either complete the VPS activation or refund the charge to my credit card. My MQL5 login is: [deleted by moderator] Thank you for your assistance. Best regards, [deleted by moderator]
Are you sure that you don't have any MQL5 VPS subscription here?
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions