how to contact customer service? thank You - page 20

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@Melusi Andrew Radebe #: Hello can someone help me to purchase the market product 

Please read the following ... How to purchase a trading robot from the MetaTrader Market and to install it?

But before you buy anything, do yourself a favor and learn to trade manually on a demo account, so that you can gain knowledge, experience and skill, so that you don't throw away your money.

How to purchase a trading robot from the MetaTrader Market and to install it?
How to purchase a trading robot from the MetaTrader Market and to install it?
  • www.mql5.com
A product from the MetaTrader Market can be purchased on the MQL5.com website or straight from the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading platforms. Choose a desired product that suits your trading style, pay for it using your preferred payment method, and activate the product.
 
I see this error in my mql5 account how to fix this error solution please 
Financial operations are limited. Please contact our technical support team
 
Alijalwana #:
I see this error in my mql5 account how to remove this error 
Financial operations are limited. Please contact our technical support team

Do as the message says: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/Alijalwana/servicedesk

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Do as the message says: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/Alijalwana/servicedesk

How much time it take to fix this issue?
 
Alijalwana #:
How much time it take to fix this issue?

A couple of days I guess.

 

Payment Issue with VPS Rental - My card was charged but service not activated

Dear MQL5 Service Desk, I am writing to report a problem I encountered while trying to rent a VPS for one month. First, I attempted to pay with my credit card. My card was successfully charged for the subscription fee, but the system did not activate the VPS. Instead, it redirected me back to the VPS package selection page. After that, I tried to pay again using my MQL5 account balance, but I received a "Payment failed" error with the message: "Operation is unavailable." I have attached a screenshot of the error for your reference. Could you please investigate this issue? My credit card has been charged, but the VPS service is not active on my account. Please either complete the VPS activation or refund the charge to my credit card. My MQL5 login is: [deleted by moderator] Thank you for your assistance. Best regards, [deleted by moderator]


 
0619651962 #:

Payment Issue with VPS Rental - My card was charged but service not activated

Dear MQL5 Service Desk, I am writing to report a problem I encountered while trying to rent a VPS for one month. First, I attempted to pay with my credit card. My card was successfully charged for the subscription fee, but the system did not activate the VPS. Instead, it redirected me back to the VPS package selection page. After that, I tried to pay again using my MQL5 account balance, but I received a "Payment failed" error with the message: "Operation is unavailable." I have attached a screenshot of the error for your reference. Could you please investigate this issue? My credit card has been charged, but the VPS service is not active on my account. Please either complete the VPS activation or refund the charge to my credit card. My MQL5 login is: [deleted by moderator] Thank you for your assistance. Best regards, [deleted by moderator]


This is not a service desk. It is the thread for discussions about how to contact with the service desk; the discussions are provided between the users of the forum (the service desk is not participating in the discussion).

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My card was successfully charged for the subscription fee

It is international payment so you can check in your profile about the following: the payment was finished or not https://www.mql5.com/en/users/0619651962/accounting  

I mean: it depends on how many days were passed since payment:

  • if you pay by using your MQL5 forum balance so it is almost immediately accepted; 
  • if you pay by using bank card so you should wait for the fund to come into this MQL5 internet portal.

Besides, you can check on this page about https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions for the status of your VPS and trading account (because the subscription is per trading account).

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How to start?
read the following information:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

VPS server

Eleni Anna Branou, 2025.02.05 12:00

Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users




Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:


====================

If any question about the payment so ask the sevice desk for the information; how to contact: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/481262

 
0619651962 #:

Payment Issue with VPS Rental - My card was charged but service not activated

Dear MQL5 Service Desk, I am writing to report a problem I encountered while trying to rent a VPS for one month. First, I attempted to pay with my credit card. My card was successfully charged for the subscription fee, but the system did not activate the VPS. Instead, it redirected me back to the VPS package selection page. After that, I tried to pay again using my MQL5 account balance, but I received a "Payment failed" error with the message: "Operation is unavailable." I have attached a screenshot of the error for your reference. Could you please investigate this issue? My credit card has been charged, but the VPS service is not active on my account. Please either complete the VPS activation or refund the charge to my credit card. My MQL5 login is: [deleted by moderator] Thank you for your assistance. Best regards, [deleted by moderator]


Are you sure that you don't have any MQL5 VPS subscription here?

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions

 
Hello, I uploaded an expert advisor for sale but failed Activation Validation. The report indicated it failed to execute a trade on EURUSD and "error 131", yet i indicated that the EA is exclusively for trading XAUUSD and with a balance of $1700.
 
Dear MQL5 Support Team,
I paid for a MetaTrader VPS subscription, but it is not registered under my MQL5 account, and I cannot migrate my trading environment.
• MQL5 Login: Tamran_m
• Payment Details: 6,264 JPY paid on 11/28 to metaquotes/mql5.com (Receipt attached)
• Issue: The "Hosting" section on MQL5.com shows "No subscriptions".
• Request: Please investigate this missing subscription and link the active VPS service to my MetaTrader 5 trading account: 9162356 (TitanFX-MT5-01).
Thank you for your prompt assistance.
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