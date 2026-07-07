VPS server

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Hi guys I have bought 6 month vps server but I don't why is they vps work perfectly or not.
 
Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users




Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:


 

how do i use 2 mql5 vps on the same trading account? 

 
Song Kai Soh #:

how do i use 2 mql5 vps on the same trading account? 

You can't, with MQL5 VPS is one trading account per subscription.

 

the gear icon is gone. 

i can't find the gear icon next to my broker server. anyone know what happened?

 
Jenggodude #:
gear icon
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/510096
can not change my account on mql vps
can not change my account on mql vps
  • 2026.05.21
  • www.mql5.com
hello, i saw in some places how i suppose to swich the account in the mql vps but i really can not find how to do so...
 
Sergey Golubev #:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/510096
thanks. i will have a look.
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