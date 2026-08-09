how to contact customer service? thank You
- www.metatrader5.com
- Can someone please advise where I send a Request for Support to Metaquotes. - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
- Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - MQL5 forum
- Report it to the service desk. MQL5.community - User Memo - MQL5 Articles
- Report it to the Service Desk, not us users.
I just purchased an app for my MT4 (Australia) demo charts a Easy CCI Alert and tried to install into my MT$ Indicators, but it would NOT install!!!
It seems that I've WASTED my $30 trying to do this COMPLICATED install!!! I clicked on "Intsall to Terminal" and entered my login info, but NOTHING happened!!
I just purchased an app for my MT4 (Australia) demo charts a Easy CCI Alert and tried to install into my MT$ Indicators, but it would NOT install!!!
It seems that I've WASTED my $30 trying to do this COMPLICATED install!!! I clicked on "Intsall to Terminal" and entered my login info, but NOTHING happened!!
You can read the following information -
Where can I see my purchases?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page70#comment_2564931
How to Install an Earlier Purchased Application
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/market_buy
----------------
if it does not help (after read the information) - open separated thread about your issue.
- 2016.06.10
- www.mql5.com
I have installed <Deleted> on my computer and paid for a month rent of this software. When I go to put in my information that has been sent to mythrough the app, there is a message that says; "invalid capcha code". I am putting in the exact codes that is right there on the screen. It will not take the code!
I have installed <Deleted> on my computer and paid for a month rent of this software. When I go to put in my information that has been sent to mythrough the app, there is a message that says; "invalid capcha code". I am putting in the exact codes that is right there on the screen. It will not take the code!
I f somebody is able to help you they will help you in the forum.
Don't include your email address in posts.
Hai i can't pay via paypal
Deposit the necessary funds into your MQL5 account first and then choose the MQL5 way of payment on the left, in your MT4/5 terminal.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/thasbiha/accounting/choosein
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how to contact customer service? thank You