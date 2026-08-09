how to contact customer service? thank You

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how to contact customer service? thank You

 
On  the left side of your Profile you find the Service Desk.
Code Profiling - Creating Programs - MetaTrader 5
Code Profiling - Creating Programs - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
Profiling is a process of gathering application features, such as an execution time of its individual fragments (functions, lines). MetaEditor has integrated means of code profiling allowing a programmer to optimize a source code. Profiling can be performed on the normal chart of the trading platform, as well as using history data in the...
 

I just purchased an app for my MT4 (Australia) demo charts a Easy CCI Alert and tried to install into my MT$ Indicators, but it would NOT install!!!

It seems that I've WASTED my $30 trying to do this COMPLICATED install!!!  I clicked on "Intsall to Terminal" and entered my login info, but NOTHING happened!!

 
rockiemo:

I just purchased an app for my MT4 (Australia) demo charts a Easy CCI Alert and tried to install into my MT$ Indicators, but it would NOT install!!!

It seems that I've WASTED my $30 trying to do this COMPLICATED install!!!  I clicked on "Intsall to Terminal" and entered my login info, but NOTHING happened!!

You can read the following information - 

Where can I see my purchases? 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page70#comment_2564931  

How to Install an Earlier Purchased Application
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/market_buy

----------------

if it does not help (after read the information) - open separated thread about your issue.

How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
  • 2016.06.10
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
 

I have installed <Deleted> on my computer and paid for a month rent of this software. When I go to put in my information that has been sent to mythrough the app, there is a message that says; "invalid capcha code". I am putting in the exact codes that is right there on the screen. It will not take the code!

 
KeithThomas:

I have installed <Deleted> on my computer and paid for a month rent of this software. When I go to put in my information that has been sent to mythrough the app, there is a message that says; "invalid capcha code". I am putting in the exact codes that is right there on the screen. It will not take the code!

I f somebody is able to help you they will help you in the forum.

Don't include your email address in posts.

 
can any one know why some trades are missing to signal subscirbers ?
 
Hai i can't pay via paypal
 
THASBIHA:
Hai i can't pay via paypal

Deposit the necessary funds into your MQL5 account first and then choose the MQL5 way of payment on the left, in your MT4/5 terminal.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/thasbiha/accounting/choosein


 
hi i purchased the software but now how i can install it 
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