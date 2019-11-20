How to migrate FROM MT5 Desktop Demo with paid signal subscription TO VPS with Broker and same signal subscription
Hi,
I'm new to MT5. I have an MT5 installation and have been testing with default MT5 Desktop Demo account.
I just subscribed to a paid signal service and I see it was automatically added to my MT5 Desktop Demo account.
I want to now use my forex.com broker to trade with real money but I want to do this using a MQL5 VPS.
I have a few questions to migrate everything correctly to the VPS and end up with forex.com broker and signal service attached to it.
- What would be the order of steps I'd have to take?
- Should I first add my forex.com broker to my MT5 Desktop installation or should I first get the VPS, migrate everything and then add
forex.com broker while in VPS?
- How do I change the signal subscription from MT5 Desktop Demo account to forex.com broker account?
If I missed any process for migrating from MT5 Desktop Demo with paid signal service to VPS with broker and attach same paid signal subscription, please let me know.
Thanks in advance!
Sergio
First you move your signal subscription from your demo to your real account here. Be careful, because this option is only available once a week and if you make a mistake you'll have to wait for a week.
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
Then go to your real account, where your signal subscription has moved and setup the signal settings from the beginning, following these instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
At the end you will have a properly setup signal subscription on a MQL5 VPS server, under your real account.
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Hi,
I'm new to MT5. I have an MT5 installation and have been testing with default MT5 Desktop Demo account.
I just subscribed to a paid signal service and I see it was automatically added to my MT5 Desktop Demo account.
I want to now use my forex.com broker to trade with real money but I want to do this using a MQL5 VPS.
I have a few questions to migrate everything correctly to the VPS and end up with forex.com broker and signal service attached to it.
If I missed any process for migrating from MT5 Desktop Demo with paid signal service to VPS with broker and attach same paid signal subscription, please let me know.
Thanks in advance!
Sergio