How get in touch to Service Desk about technical problem?
How to get in touch to Service Desk about incorrect data on Economic Calendar? Please, don't send me to Service Desk, there is no sense to speak with MQL5 Helper.
Incorrect time of events on mql5.com:
1. Bank of Canada (BoC) Interest Rate Decision - correct time of release is at 13:45 GMT, not at 11:00;
2. European Central Bank (ECB) Interest Rate Decision - correct next date of release is 6 Mar 2025 13:15 GMT, not 5 Mar 2025 13:15 GMT;
there is a thread on the russian forum where calendar issues are sometimes reported.
Please, don't send me to Service Desk, there is no sense to speak with MQL5 Helper.
It is not true. In some situation - the Helper will ask you "Other Question?" and you will be able to create a ticket about.
About technical issue:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Service Desk request: Wrong signal flags
Rashid Umarov, 2018.10.25 09:16
I answered you here.Please note that Servicedesk now accept only payment related issues. For any technical questions and suggestions, please use the forum.
there is a thread on the russian forum where calendar issues are sometimes reported.
or this thread (if in English for example): https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/478179
- 2024.12.13
- MetaQuotes
- www.mql5.com
It is not true. In some situation - the Helper will ask you "Other Question?" and you will be able to create a ticket about.
Did you try it? Try please.
Yes, it is official thread about new build of MT5: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/478178
or this thread (if in English for example): https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/478179
It is not problem with MT, this is problem with calendar data on mql5.com. Did you read my question?
Did you try it? Try please.
It is not problem with MT, this is problem with calendar data on mql5.com. Did you read my question?
Yes, of course - and I tried, and many users do it.
I understand that it is not easy to do it for the first time but you can try.
This is information from the service desk about how to contact -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
I can not login to account due to lost iPhone and can not receive code verification.
Sergey Golubev, 2024.05.25 09:49
It is what they (service desk) replied about how to contact with them -
Users are still able to contact service desk from the chat, but that function "Other Question" is available for specific subjects only. They need to choose properly.
We've added ~50 new subjects to the chat bot to cover most of the popular questions and problems.
And this is the example - one user was tried -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
...
Alain Verleyen, 2024.10.24 21:07
Reading all the whining here, I tried myself. I have no privileges as moderator to do it, as it was already said.
It took me less than 1 minute to go there :
If I write something and type enter, a ticket will be opened.
Funny topic.
Or you can write the post on official thread about MT5 builds (as I see - one user already wrote something on Russian thread so you can be the second one for example):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How get in touch to Service Desk about technical problem?
Sergey Golubev, 2025.02.11 13:15Yes, it is official thread about new build of MT5: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/478178
or this thread (if in English for example): https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/478179
Yes, of course - and I tried, and many users do it.
I understand that it is not easy to do it for the first time but you can try.
This is information from the service desk about how to contact -
And this is the example - one user was tried -
Can you try now? I am not stupid, but all I got is this shit for every text:
which category should I pick?
404. The page does not exist
Can you try now? I am not stupid, but all I got is this shit for every text:
which category should I pick?
Select category: "Other Question" - MQL5 Market - "I am buyer" - "Other Question" - "Other Question" (yes, the bot asked once again), and -
------------------
"Legend" (what I will write to the service desk in case I want to report about data in MQL5 calendar):
you want to buy EA on the Market which is traded MQL5 economic calendar but you are affraid to do it just because you see incorrect data (according to your opinion) on this MQL5 ecomonic calendar ... so - what to do? Will the data be corrected or any?
"Legend" (what I will write to the service desk in case I want to report about data in MQL5 calendar):
you want to buy EA on the Market which is traded MQL5 economic calendar but you are affraid to do it just because you see incorrect data (according to your opinion) on this MQL5 ecomonic calendar ... so - what to do? Will the data be corrected or any?
It's not normal to do it this way. Sent a request, we'll see how it goes. Thanks anyway.
- www.mql5.com
It's not normal to do it this way. Sent a request, we'll see how it goes. Thanks anyway.
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Incorrect time of events on mql5.com:
1. Bank of Canada (BoC) Interest Rate Decision - correct time of release is at 13:45 GMT, not at 11:00;
2. European Central Bank (ECB) Interest Rate Decision - correct next date of release is 6 Mar 2025 13:15 GMT, not 5 Mar 2025 13:15 GMT;