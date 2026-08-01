How get in touch to Service Desk about technical problem?

New comment
 
How to get in touch to Service Desk about incorrect data on Economic Calendar? Please, don't send me to Service Desk, there is no sense to speak with MQL5 Helper.


Incorrect time of events on mql5.com: 

1. Bank of Canada (BoC) Interest Rate Decision - correct time of release is at 13:45 GMT, not at 11:00;

2. European Central Bank (ECB) Interest Rate Decision - correct next date of release is 6 Mar 2025 13:15 GMT, not 5 Mar 2025 13:15 GMT;

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 
Pavlo Minakov:
How to get in touch to Service Desk about incorrect data on Economic Calendar? Please, don't send me to Service Desk, there is no sense to speak with MQL5 Helper.


Incorrect time of events on mql5.com: 

1. Bank of Canada (BoC) Interest Rate Decision - correct time of release is at 13:45 GMT, not at 11:00;

2. European Central Bank (ECB) Interest Rate Decision - correct next date of release is 6 Mar 2025 13:15 GMT, not 5 Mar 2025 13:15 GMT;

there is a thread on the russian forum where calendar issues are sometimes reported.

 
Pavlo Minakov:
Please, don't send me to Service Desk, there is no sense to speak with MQL5 Helper.

It is not true. In some situation - the Helper will ask you "Other Question?" and you will be able to create a ticket about.

About technical issue:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Service Desk request: Wrong signal flags

Rashid Umarov, 2018.10.25 09:16

I answered you here.

Please note that Servicedesk now  accept only payment related issues. For any technical questions and suggestions, please use the forum.

 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

there is a thread on the russian forum where calendar issues are sometimes reported.

Yes, it is official thread about new build of MT5: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/478178
or this thread (if in English for example): https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/478179
New MetaTrader 5 platform build 4755: General improvements - Metatrader 5 platform update fixes an error in triple swaps in the strategy tester.
New MetaTrader 5 platform build 4755: General improvements - Metatrader 5 platform update fixes an error in triple swaps in the strategy tester.
  • 2024.12.13
  • MetaQuotes
  • www.mql5.com
This update fixes an error in the calculation of triple swaps in the strategy tester , which occurred under certain combinations of testing conditions. Metatrader 5 with metaeditor is no longer open after update
 
Sergey Golubev #:
It is not true. In some situation - the Helper will ask you "Other Question?" and you will be able to create a ticket about.

Did you try it? Try please.

Sergey Golubev #:
Yes, it is official thread about new build of MT5: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/478178
or this thread (if in English for example): https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/478179

It is not problem with MT, this is problem with calendar data on mql5.com. Did you read my question?

 
Pavlo Minakov #:

Did you try it? Try please.

It is not problem with MT, this is problem with calendar data on mql5.com. Did you read my question?

Yes, of course - and I tried, and many users do it.
I understand that it is not easy to do it for the first time but you can try.

This is information from the service desk about how to contact -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

I can not login to account due to lost iPhone and can not receive code verification.

Sergey Golubev, 2024.05.25 09:49

It is what they (service desk) replied about how to contact with them -

Users are still able to contact service desk from the chat, but that function "Other Question" is available for specific subjects only. They need to choose properly.
We've added ~50 new subjects to the chat bot to cover most of the popular questions and problems.


And this is the example - one user was tried -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

...

Alain Verleyen, 2024.10.24 21:07

Reading all the whining here, I tried myself. I have no privileges as moderator to do it, as it was already said.

It took me less than 1 minute to go there :

If I write something and type enter, a ticket will be opened.

Funny topic.


 

Or you can write the post on official thread about MT5 builds (as I see - one user already wrote something on Russian thread so you can be the second one for example):

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Yes, of course - and I tried, and many users do it.
I understand that it is not easy to do it for the first time but you can try.

This is information from the service desk about how to contact -

404. The page does not exist
Sergey Golubev #:
And this is the example - one user was tried -

Can you try now? I am not stupid, but all I got is this shit for every text:

which category should I pick?


 
Pavlo Minakov #:
404. The page does not exist

Can you try now? I am not stupid, but all I got is this shit for every text:

which category should I pick?


Select category: "Other Question" - MQL5 Market - "I am buyer" - "Other Question" - "Other Question" (yes, the bot asked once again), and -

------------------

"Legend" (what I will write to the service desk in case I want to report about data in MQL5 calendar):
you want to buy EA on the Market which is traded MQL5 economic calendar but you are affraid to do it just because you see incorrect data (according to your opinion) on this MQL5 ecomonic calendar ... so - what to do? Will the data be corrected or any?

 
Sergey Golubev #:
"Legend" (what I will write to the service desk in case I want to report about data in MQL5 calendar):
you want to buy EA on the Market which is traded MQL5 economic calendar but you are affraid to do it just because you see incorrect data (according to your opinion) on this MQL5 ecomonic calendar ... so - what to do? Will the data be corrected or any?

It's not normal to do it this way. Sent a request, we'll see how it goes. Thanks anyway.

BoC Interest Rate Decision - economic indicator from Canada
BoC Interest Rate Decision - economic indicator from Canada
  • www.mql5.com
Bank of Canada announces its decisions on interest rate eight times a year. It is one of the key events influencing the Canadian dollar quotes. The decision is made depending on the current economic
 
Pavlo Minakov #:

It's not normal to do it this way. Sent a request, we'll see how it goes. Thanks anyway.

It was announced many years ago that the service desk is dealing with financial issues only, and any other issues (technical ones for example) should be written on the forum by posts or by separated thread. Because the service desk team is reading the forum.
12
New comment