Validation of EA for publishing on the market

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My EA trades on EURUSD but failed the validation with error report that, it cannot trade on EURUSD, Please can someone help to resolve this?
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Error_Msg.png  14 kb
 
Yaw Owusu Ampong:
My EA trades on EURUSD but failed the validation with error report that, it cannot trade on EURUSD, Please can someone help to resolve this?

same problem here

validation fail

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