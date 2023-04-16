Validation of EA for publishing on the market
My EA trades on EURUSD but failed the validation with error report that, it cannot trade on EURUSD, Please can someone help to resolve this?
Files:
Error_Msg.png 14 kb
Yaw Owusu Ampong:
My EA trades on EURUSD but failed the validation with error report that, it cannot trade on EURUSD, Please can someone help to resolve this?
My EA trades on EURUSD but failed the validation with error report that, it cannot trade on EURUSD, Please can someone help to resolve this?
same problem here
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