how to contact customer service? thank You - page 23
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please help me .my financial operations are limited ,,its my first time to pay 15 usd to the metaquotes and when i try to activate a vps ,it tells me payment failed but i got 15 usd in balance ,,what to do ???
plz help. connenction problem in my MT5
The trading accounts, the charts, the price on the charts, the symbols to trade, and the names of the symbols, and the time of the price on the chart, - all of them are related to the brokers only. So, contact with your broker for support.
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If it is related to the demo account so many brokers are providing the demo for limited time only (related to some condition for demo account to be used for example). So, you can open an other demo account in the broker (any broker).
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There is summary thread/post about the brokers (incl about how to select):
Broker selection (this memo/instruction exists on every language in every forum):
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/446683
how to contact customer service? thank You
Can I get a refund? It was charged to my credit card.
The reply was already given many times about it:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
I bought one product in mql5 and I want to refund, my money back
Eleni Anna Branou, 2025.12.16 20:00
You can't withdraw non-earned funds from your MQL5 account.
You may contact the Service Desk about it.
Subject: Request for refund of canceled VPS subscriptions
Dear MQL5 Support Team,
I am writing to formally request a refund for the three VPS subscriptions I recently purchased, which I have now canceled (Subscription IDs: 6864105, 6864196, and 6863402).
I attempted to use these VPS subscriptions for my trading setup with the PineConnector EA; however, the migration failed due to a "DLLs are not allowed" error. I have confirmed with the developer of PineConnector that their software requires DLL functionality, which is not supported by the MQL5 VPS platform.
Since I am unable to use the service for my intended purpose, I kindly request a refund of the total amount charged for these subscriptions.
Thank you for your time and assistance. I look forward to your positive response.
Best regards,
[panupong]
Dear MQL5 Support Team
This is not a thread with Support Team. It is the thread about how to contact with Suppory Team, and the Support Team is not going to this thread to collect the requests for example.
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About refund -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to cancel VPS
Eleni Anna Branou, 2025.11.19 14:43
If you've cancelled within 24 hours of your MQL5 VPS subscription, you will get an automatic refund to your MQL5 account.
If more than 24 hours have passed, the remaining time have been credited to your MQL5 account as free minutes and you can use them if you subscribe to MQL5 VPS ...
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If you do not agree with something (look at above post quoted) so you can write to the service desk:
look at the bottom of this page for "Contacts and requests", and try to bypass the chatbot to create a ticket to the service desk.
My MQL5 account is showing "Financial operations are limited. Please contact our technical support team."
I successfully topped up my account with USD 199, but I cannot purchase any Market products.
Could you please review my account and remove the restriction if possible?
Thank you.