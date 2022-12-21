Swing Trading ideas - page 16
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I'm a good learner
I´m a slow learner, but, eventually I get there!
Yes. Exiting, isn´t it? :-)
You know, there´s that book 101 Ways to kill a cat.
I´m a slow learner. 10 234 hours and counting.
Eventually, I´ll get there. :-)
I have tripled the deal baby ! That's not what you'll get at the end of the month with your lonely eurusd..
I´m still learning - 10 234 hours and counting (perfectionist). The EuroDollar is the biggest and best market in the world. All technical analysis dynamics play out best in the EuroDollar market. Thousands or millions of traders and algorithms involved in very nano-second price discovery.
My customized Stoch and MACD indicators were developed - instinctively - for the short period EuroDollar Market. (There is a short period and a long period - in the EuroDollar market. We are in a Long Up Move at the moment.)
I was very lucky to have decided - at some point, I don´t know exactly when - to stop changing my Stoch and MACD parameters and 10 crossing 50 Moving Averages. I don´t remember which one I "almost perfected" first, the Stoch or the MACD. When I realized that I have - instinctively - changed it so often that I have finally arrived at it doing what I want it to do - everything instinctively since there is no-one here in the kitchen where I have spent the last 29 months demo trading the EuroDollar 17 hours a day - to tell me what I am trying is stupid or futile - I decided to try and make the other one - either the Stoch or MACD - the same as the what the first one was doing. And it worked.
So, I stopped changing my parameters. That was sheer luck, because it was the right thing to do. I only realized that much later.
Now I am moving up the time frames one at a time, I have already killed off the M1 and M2, to see which time frame has to be my entry chart. At the moment it is the M3.
However, I have already realized that there is no "default" time frame to trade Long moves. My start chart is the M3 - at the moment. Every Long Move is reverse signal specific. I have to establish which 10 x 50 is the valid reverse signal for a Long Move plus which is the shortest time frame MACD Daylight Free Signal Line Trend - and trade every specific Long Move - Up or Down - in terms of those two indicators.
In this Long Up Move, the 10 x 50 is the M10 and the Daylight Free SLT is the M20.
However, every Long Move is reversal signal specific.
Mr Konstantinos, I still trust that you have got a good indicator, cause I could interpret it, that indicator is level trading indicator, most of the time you will just have to follow the trend using that indicator, I wish i could have it or may be you can share with me, if no one think its good indicator.can you share another screen shot I want to see on which level it is cause it seem that the EURUSD did not break yet the 1.24 during news, I really appreciate.
What an arrogant.
I was simply trying to help you. I was not being arrogant. You are very human. Absolutely normal to think I am arrogant when I want to help you.
I have some very good Greek university friends from long time ago.
Fine. Good bye and God bless you.
I´m still learning - 10 234 hours and counting (perfectionist). The EuroDollar is the biggest and best market in the world. All technical analysis dynamics play out best in the EuroDollar market. Thousands or millions of traders and algorithms involved in very nano-second price discovery.
My customized Stoch and MACD indicators were developed - instinctively - for the short period EuroDollar Market. (There is a short period and a long period - in the EuroDollar market. We are in a Long Up Move at the moment.)
I was very lucky to have decided - at some point, I don´t know exactly when - to stop changing my Stoch and MACD parameters and 10 crossing 50 Moving Averages. I don´t remember which one I "almost perfected" first, the Stoch or the MACD. When I realized that I have - instinctively - changed it so often that I have finally arrived at it doing what I want it to do - everything instinctively since there is no-one here in the kitchen where I have spent the last 29 month demo trading the EuroDollar 17 hours a day - to tell me what I am trying is stupid or futile - I decided to try and make the other one - either the Stoch or MACD - the same as the what the first one was doing. And it worked.
So, I stopped changing my parameters. That was sheer luck, because it was the right thing to do. I only realized that much later.
Now I am moving up the time frames one at a time, I have killed off the M1 and M2, to see which time frame has to be my entry chart. At the moment it is the M3.
if you have spent more than 29 months on demo with the same indicator and you still using it today, that my friend you have got a very good custom indicator, but it seem that the support and resistance which you are using is a bit similar to a " m..ksi..gen " indicator :-) for breakout. (I will not say the full name)
your custom stochastic and MACD can be re-duplicated using values.
if you have spent more than 29 months on demo with the same indicator and you still using it today, that my friend you have got a very good custom indicator, but it seem that the support and resistance which you are using is a bit similar to a " m..ksi..gen " indicator :-) for breakout. (I will not say the full name)
your custom stochastic and MACD can be re-duplicated using values.
Thank you.
I know nothing about "m..ksi..gen" indicator. I think it is Japanese. I have never read anything about it.
"your custom stochastic and MACD can be re-duplicated using values." I have no clue as to what you mean or what you are referring to. Please explain.
Thank you.
I know nothing about "m..ksi..gen" indicator. I think it is Japanese. I have never read anything about it.
"your custom stochastic and MACD can be re-duplicated using values." I have no clue as to what you mean or what you are referring to. Please explain.
Well, let me just say it, the indicator is called " maksigen " and it is free on this forum, its a very good indicator to use :-)
you should try to use your trading system on M30 and H1 you will catch big pips
Mr Konstantinos, I still trust that you have got a good indicator, cause I could interpret it, that indicator is level trading indicator, most of the time you will just have to follow the trend using that indicator, I wish i could have it or may be you can share with me, if no one think its good indicator.can you share another screen shot I want to see on which level it is cause it seem that the EURUSD did not break yet the 1.24 during news, I really appreciate.
Well, let me just say it, the indicator is called " maksigen " and it is free on this forum, its a very good indicator to use :-)
you should try to use your trading system on M30 and H1 you will catch big pips
M30 and H1.
Yes, I think you are right.
M3 is actually quite silly, isn´t it?
Well, I have to go step by step.
Thank you very much.