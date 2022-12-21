Swing Trading ideas - page 20
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Yes, it seem the bull market of EURUSD came to an end, I wanted to see that the graphe had pass the 161 and probably got to 181, now that its reverting its a sign that wave 3 has ended
I want to see GBPUSD aslo, thanks.
Also for GBP...
Nice GBPUSD has finisded wave 3 of Elliot on the weekly time frame now wave 4 will start
Which TF's 161?
On H1 it has already finished wave 3, but on W1 it need to go a bit up then it will start wave 4
Can I have your indicator, I like it :-)it simplify most of the work
Also for GBP...
Look on H4 of GBPUSD it will go up to the 38 then it will start to go down heading 161 or more :-)
Look on H4 of GBPUSD it will go up to the 38 then it will start to go down heading 161 or more :-)
I agree with that.
Nice GBPUSD has finisded wave 3 of Elliot on the weekly time frame now wave 4 will start
You have such a nice graph which display the trend strength, I would like to know the meaning of the numbers on the x-axis and y-axis, can you elaborated it for me so I may understand.
and for which currency is it, cause I only see GBP?
Thanks
It works for all currencies. Y hours, X is a custom value & related to the shift between currencies.
It works for all currencies. Y hours, X is a custom value & related to the shift between currencies.
Nice one I can see some correlation of EURNZD and NZDCHF, man you have got a great tool right there in front of you. it literally tell you when the trend change, smart man.when you see the sharp tern.
wow Mr bear has done amazing job :-)Just now now: DOLLAR INDEX PARES LOSSES AFTER TRUMP TELLS CNBC HE WANTS TO SEE A STRONG DOLLAR; LAST DOWN 0.12 PCT TO 89.098