Swing Trading ideas - page 13
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
With a new high, you should all have between 300 points to 900 points in the pocket there ...
I said also buy for nzdusd on sunday and ....
I said audusd long on sunday and ...
... it's a few but globally it's positive
Good
thread rules
only daily charts
any currency
must Sl and TP
try to explain trade reason
No bickering
HI,
I AM LOOKING FOR EA FOR AUTO TRADE FOR MT4 TRIANGLE ABITRAGE.
IF THERE ANY ONE DO IT. CONTACT ME [email was deleted by moderator]
REGARDS.
My system sees three negative divergences in MN, D and 1H.
Which makes it, almost, perfect for short.
SL and TP it will be determined after H1 triggers the signal.
My system sees three negative divergences in MN, D and 1H.
Which makes it, almost, perfect for short.
SL and TP it will be determined after H1 triggers the signal.
well said and impressive charts.
Red line is the sl and entry signal is below the 38.2 fibo level of indicator.
Up, up and away. Nothing going south on the EuroDollar.
EuroDollar H4
I agree with you that we are still in an up trend, next week the market can retrace and keep it up trend, I see the EURUSD going to 1.26 in the coming weeks
Regarding the GBPUSD as well, I see it going in the range of 1.44 to 1.45 in the coming weeks
EURUSD a break above 1.288, we will be in a super up trend but before we get there it need to retrace a bit.
Beside, DAVOS-MNUCHIN SAYS A WEAKER DOLLAR IS GOOD FOR US, it was said today and " DAVOS-MNUCHIN SAYS TRUMP'S INTEREST IN COMING TO DAVOS IS TO INTERACT WITH WORLD LEADERS AND MAKE SURE THEY UNDERSTAND HIS AGENDA "
And i am... short.
Aussie has joined the move. hehehe, 3 at once ! :p