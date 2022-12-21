Swing Trading ideas - page 9
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The Thundering Herd has arrived and, obviously, they love to push the $ up and the € down.
I´m taking no chances. I locked my Up move profit in with my Stop Loss going Down now at zero loss.
Someone was saying next shutdown vote is 15:00 GMT, does anyone have a source on that?
Government shutdowns in the United States - Wikipedia
Government shutdown 2018: All 18 previous shutdowns explained - Vox
Do some research before posting non-sense.
Government shutdowns in the United States - Wikipedia
Thank you. I can remember the one under Obama.
He was just being human. So, it was human-sense.
You did the scientific thing.
There are always two views: the scientific view and the human view.
The markets would be much less volatile and less interesting and less profitable if there were no human view and no human-sense in the market. :-)
I sold, but went to zero loss asap to protect my morning profit.
So, I was stopped out at zero loss when the price turned up.
Then I Bought and I am back at zero loss Stop Loss. So my morning profit is protected for today.
It is called defensive trading.
Do some research before posting non-sense.
Government shutdowns in the United States - Wikipedia
And even if... ain't normal : it gapped @ opening & it gapped up - [point] -
Then I was stopped out at zero loss again when the price turned down. Morning profit still protected.
Now the market is very flat.
And even if... ain't normal : it gapped @ opening & it gapped up - [point] -
My shortest time frame on which the Stoch and MACD continuously showed a Down market today is the H1.
My shortest time frame on which the Stoch and MACD continuously showed a Down market today is the H1.
I may be wrong but by considering a longer term, I'm more in favor of a breaking up than a breaking down.
I don't know if it's allowed to comment on the forum markets' product but you may watch at this (before a moderator delete it :/), it's very convenient, well done, and efficient !
I may be wrong but by considering a longer term, I'm more in favor of a breaking up than a breaking down.
I don't know if it's allowed to comment on the forum markets' product but you may watch at this (before a moderator delete it :/), it's very convenient, well done, and efficient !
it is not allowed on the forum sorry.