Swing Trading ideas - page 12

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Mohammad Soubra:
maybe 300 pips then will correct again
[Deleted]  

In the mean time, I´m darting in and out on the M3. 

EuroDollar M3


 
Let's see
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So, is this going up for a while now, or is it just a moustache - maybe the first of two moustaches - in front of the triangle?

EuroDollar M15

 
PennySeven:

So, is this going up for a while now, or is it just a moustache - maybe the first of two moustaches - in front of the triangle?

EuroDollar M15


PennySeven, your trading method seems like you like to plunge a cat in deep hot water

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Nothing decided yet.

EuroDollar H1.   Bulls and bears ......


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Chris Mukengeshayi:

PennySeven, your trading method seems like you like to plunge a cat in deep hot water


Yes. Exiting, isn´t it? :-)

You know, there´s that book 101 Ways to kill a cat.

I´m a slow learner. 10 234 hours and counting. 

Eventually, I´ll get there. :-)

 
PennySeven:

Yes. Exiting, isn´t it? :-)

You know, there´s that book 100 Ways to kill a cat.

I´m a slow learner. 10 234 hours and counting. 

Eventually, I´ll get there. :-)


Yep :-)

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EuroDollar M15

Looks like a moustache to me. Turned around smack bang at the middle line of the triangle. Is there going to be another one? 

Ok. So, it was only half a moustache. The market is unpredictable - but, not random. 

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The EuroDollar Holy Grail Day Trading deals so far today.

EuroDollar M3


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