Swing Trading ideas - page 12
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maybe 300 pips then will correct again
In the mean time, I´m darting in and out on the M3.
EuroDollar M3
So, is this going up for a while now, or is it just a moustache - maybe the first of two moustaches - in front of the triangle?
EuroDollar M15
So, is this going up for a while now, or is it just a moustache - maybe the first of two moustaches - in front of the triangle?
EuroDollar M15
PennySeven, your trading method seems like you like to plunge a cat in deep hot water
Nothing decided yet.
EuroDollar H1. Bulls and bears ......
PennySeven, your trading method seems like you like to plunge a cat in deep hot water
Yes. Exiting, isn´t it? :-)
You know, there´s that book 101 Ways to kill a cat.
I´m a slow learner. 10 234 hours and counting.
Eventually, I´ll get there. :-)
Yes. Exiting, isn´t it? :-)
You know, there´s that book 100 Ways to kill a cat.
I´m a slow learner. 10 234 hours and counting.
Eventually, I´ll get there. :-)
Yep :-)
EuroDollar M15
Looks like a moustache to me. Turned around smack bang at the middle line of the triangle. Is there going to be another one?
Ok. So, it was only half a moustache. The market is unpredictable - but, not random.
The EuroDollar Holy Grail Day Trading deals so far today.
EuroDollar M3