Swing Trading ideas - page 21
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Nice one I can see some correlation of EURNZD and NZDCHF, man you have got a great tool right there in front of you. it literally tell you when the trend change, smart man.when you see the sharp tern.
Yes it is. That's the chart I added last night, I was doing it mentally by checking on 24h, on 48h etc ...
For example, that kind of crossing is a classic triangular arbitrage opportunity : it's advantage being to be quasi risk-free.
SELL EURUSD, SELL GBPUSD, BUY EURGBP (not the arbitrageur way to do it, arbitrageurs would sell eurusd & buy gbpusd & eurgbp to hedge the whole set but since lot calculation is a little complicated for arbitrageurs you can do it so!)
If you watch @ your M15 charts, you'll see it's actually very wise :
EURUSD :
GBPUSD :
EURGBP :
I don't manual trade often.
I joined this topic on Sunday, at first to chat & pass time... then we played together :)
Yes it is. That's the chart I added last night, I was doing it mentally by checking on 24h, on 48h etc ...
For example, that kind of crossing is a classic triangular arbitrage opportunity : it's advantage being to be quasi risk-free.
SELL EURUSD, SELL GBPUSD, BUY EURGBP <--- not the arbitrage way to do it
If you watch @ your M15 charts, you'll see it's actually very wise :
EURUSD :
GBPUSD :
EURGBP :
I don't manual trade often.
I joined this topic on Sunday, at first to chat & pass time... then we played together :)
Wow you are such a genius :-)
Wow you are such a genius :-)
No, no no, I don't believe in genius! I do believe in work, currencies indexes is well-known !
No, no no, I don't believe in genius! I do believe in work, currencies indexes is well-known !
Yep
wow Mr bear has done amazing job :-)Just now now: DOLLAR INDEX PARES LOSSES AFTER TRUMP TELLS CNBC HE WANTS TO SEE A STRONG DOLLAR; LAST DOWN 0.12 PCT TO 89.098
I have it on my graph, 2 hours ago. When did Trumps tell that ?
I have it on my graph, 2 hours ago. When did Trumps tell that ?
Exactly an 1 hour ago from Davos meeting
sorry I am not able to post much as I am busy sorting out some little glitches in my system which I am facing, will attach a new account soon once its all perfectly and smoothly running.
To day will be fun GDP day
Discipline is most important in trading field and most fail because of this single reason.
These are very important levels on AUDUSD for coming ways, ill be trading these levels exclusively now.