Swing Trading ideas - page 21

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Chris Mukengeshayi:

Nice one I can see some correlation of EURNZD and NZDCHF, man you have got a great tool right there in front of you. it literally tell you when the trend change, smart man.

when you see the sharp tern.

Yes it is. That's the chart I added last night, I was doing it mentally by checking on 24h, on 48h etc ...

For example, that kind of crossing is a classic triangular arbitrage opportunity : it's advantage being to be quasi risk-free.

SELL EURUSD, SELL GBPUSD, BUY EURGBP (not the arbitrageur way to do it, arbitrageurs would sell eurusd & buy gbpusd & eurgbp to hedge the whole set but since lot calculation is a little complicated for arbitrageurs you can do it so!)

If you watch @ your M15 charts, you'll see it's actually very wise : 

EURUSD : 

GBPUSD : 

EURGBP : 

I don't manual trade often.

I joined this topic on Sunday, at first to chat & pass time... then we played together :)

 
Icham Aidibe:

Yes it is. That's the chart I added last night, I was doing it mentally by checking on 24h, on 48h etc ...

For example, that kind of crossing is a classic triangular arbitrage opportunity : it's advantage being to be quasi risk-free.

SELL EURUSD, SELL GBPUSD, BUY EURGBP <--- not the arbitrage way to do it

If you watch @ your M15 charts, you'll see it's actually very wise : 

EURUSD : 

GBPUSD : 

EURGBP : 

I don't manual trade often.

I joined this topic on Sunday, at first to chat & pass time... then we played together :)


Wow you are such a genius :-)

 
Chris Mukengeshayi:

Wow you are such a genius :-)


No, no no, I don't believe in genius! I do believe in work, currencies indexes is well-known ! 

 
Icham Aidibe:

No, no no, I don't believe in genius! I do believe in work, currencies indexes is well-known ! 


Yep

 
Chris Mukengeshayi:

wow Mr bear has done amazing job :-)

Just now now: DOLLAR INDEX PARES LOSSES AFTER TRUMP TELLS CNBC HE WANTS TO SEE A STRONG DOLLAR; LAST DOWN 0.12 PCT TO 89.098

I have it on my graph, 2 hours ago. When did Trumps tell that ? 

 
Icham Aidibe:

I have it on my graph, 2 hours ago. When did Trumps tell that ? 


Exactly an 1 hour ago from Davos meeting

[Deleted]  

sorry I am not able to post much as I am busy sorting out some little glitches in my system which I am facing, will attach a new account soon once its all perfectly and smoothly running.

 

To day will be fun GDP day

[Deleted]  

Discipline is most important in trading field and most fail because of this single reason.

[Deleted]  



These are very important levels on AUDUSD for coming ways, ill be trading these levels exclusively now.

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