Swing Trading ideas - page 11
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Why do you even try to trade during a flat market? its not a good idea if you want to be a professional trader who catches big trend pips
Me too i always go bk to zero or negative too much confuse about da trading
Te ra pai Salaualesi
You should learn the Elliot waves, the failure swings, the symmetrical triangle trading technique and many more other technical analysis trading technique and you will improve your understanding within the market. understanding also Japanese candle will help you.
EuroDollar Holy Grail for yesterday 22.01.2018
EuroDollar M4
See, there is a Holy Grail. :-)
It is just not so easy to drink from it, yet.
At least I have the Grail here on my screen.
Now I have to finalize learning how to hold it properly and not spill some of the contents. It is a very dynamic Grail. :-)
Has it already broken out the Top?
EuroDollar M30
So, the EuroDollar turned around in Asia and is going down?
EuroDollar M3
Is this the break out of the triangle?
EuroDollar H1
No, you silly Billy.
Wait for the candle to close. Rule number 3.
So, the EuroDollar turned around in Asia and is going down?
EuroDollar M3
I wouldn't go short 'til 1.22150 broke.
finally market moved a bit
All very calm on the daily front for the laid back Daily chart traders on far off exotic islands. This is all still going up - on the Daily front.
EuroDollar Daily
2018 could turn out to be the same as 2017. Then the Daily gave a BUY in April and a SELL in September. Sit and watch and your profits grow for 5 months - one trade in 5 months.
Maria, what do you do in your spare time during those five months?
Go fishing?
However, on the M30 ..... different story. Bulls and bears .....
EuroDollar M30