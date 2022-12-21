Swing Trading ideas - page 10
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it is not allowed on the forum sorry.
What seems to me. Anyway ... err ...
My shortest time frame on which the Stoch and MACD continuously showed a Down market today is the H1.
It's the harmonic pattern method, it's great ! You'll find plenty of tools on the market.
What seems to me. Anyway ... err ...
It's the harmonic pattern method, it's great ! You'll find plenty of tools on the market.
Thank you for your kind suggestions.
In the flat market, I had to wait for the next signal on the M10. The chart below is the €$ M3.
So, I bought and I have my Stop Loss back at zero loss again.
Shortly after the above, I was stopped out again at zero loss.
This is getting a bit boring now.
In the flat market, I had to wait for the next signal on the M10. The chart below is the €$ M3.
So, I bought and I have my Stop Loss back at zero loss again.
Shortly after the above, I was stopped out again at zero loss.
This is getting a bit boring now.
It's a flat market. It's not breaking down & if it breaks down, no loss then just let it run and watch something else.
You could also start learning to code : a EA could manage all of this for you while you enjoying some freed-time.
>>>>>>>>> MKJ - Time
It's a flat market. It's not breaking down & if it breaks down, no loss then just let it run and watch something else.
You could also start learning to code : a EA could manage all of this for you while you enjoying some freed-time.
>>>>>>>>> MKJ - Time
I only trade the EuorDollar.
Have a look at this: This massive triangle. A big move, up or down is coming.
I only trade the EuorDollar.
Have a look at this: This massive triangle. A big move, up or down is coming.
Indeed
In the flat market, I had to wait for the next signal on the M10. The chart below is the €$ M3.
So, I bought and I have my Stop Loss back at zero loss again.
Shortly after the above, I was stopped out again at zero loss.
This is getting a bit boring now.
Why do you even try to trade during a flat market? its not a good idea if you want to be a professional trader who catches big trend pips
I only trade the EuorDollar.
Have a look at this: This massive triangle. A big move, up or down is coming.
the big move could happen tomorrow during the Japanese interest rate decision, check you calendar
Long opportunity on EURUSD
if Weekly cluster hold it (Green),
else Wait for Monthly cluster (Yellow) or Quarter (Aqua), Below Yellow lines we are bearish
the big move could happen tomorrow during the Japanese interest rate decision, check you calendar