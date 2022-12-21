Swing Trading ideas - page 10

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Sergey Golubev:

it is not allowed on the forum sorry.


What seems to me. Anyway ... err ... 

PennySeven:

My shortest time frame on which the Stoch and MACD continuously showed a Down market today is the H1. 



It's the harmonic pattern method, it's great ! You'll find plenty of tools on the market.

[Deleted]  
Icham Aidibe:

What seems to me. Anyway ... err ... 


It's the harmonic pattern method, it's great ! You'll find plenty of tools on the market.


Thank you for your kind suggestions. 

[Deleted]  

In the flat market, I had to wait for the next signal on the M10. The chart below is the €$ M3.

So, I bought and I have my Stop Loss back at zero loss again. 

Shortly after the above, I was stopped out again at zero loss. 

This is getting a bit boring now. 

 
PennySeven:

In the flat market, I had to wait for the next signal on the M10. The chart below is the €$ M3.

So, I bought and I have my Stop Loss back at zero loss again. 

Shortly after the above, I was stopped out again at zero loss. 

This is getting a bit boring now. 


It's a flat market. It's not breaking down & if it breaks down, no loss then just let it run and watch something else. 

You could also start learning to code : a EA could manage all of this for you while you enjoying some freed-time. 

>>>>>>>>> MKJ - Time

[Deleted]  
Icham Aidibe:

It's a flat market. It's not breaking down & if it breaks down, no loss then just let it run and watch something else. 

You could also start learning to code : a EA could manage all of this for you while you enjoying some freed-time. 

>>>>>>>>> MKJ - Time


I only trade the EuorDollar. 

Have a look at this:  This massive triangle. A big move, up or down is coming. 


 
PennySeven:

I only trade the EuorDollar. 

Have a look at this:  This massive triangle. A big move, up or down is coming. 



Indeed

 
PennySeven:

In the flat market, I had to wait for the next signal on the M10. The chart below is the €$ M3.

So, I bought and I have my Stop Loss back at zero loss again. 

Shortly after the above, I was stopped out again at zero loss. 

This is getting a bit boring now. 


Why do you even try to trade during a flat market? its not a good idea if you want to be a professional trader who catches big trend pips

 
PennySeven:

I only trade the EuorDollar. 

Have a look at this:  This massive triangle. A big move, up or down is coming. 



the big move could happen tomorrow during the Japanese interest rate decision, check you calendar

 
Samih Abdelli:

Long opportunity on EURUSD

if Weekly cluster hold it (Green), 

else Wait for Monthly cluster (Yellow) or Quarter (Aqua), Below Yellow lines we are bearish

 
Chris Mukengeshayi:

the big move could happen tomorrow during the Japanese interest rate decision, check you calendar

Idont knw if i gt it write 

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