Swing Trading ideas - page 18
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What i meant is if i will use it exclusively for my EA or share it, not how to work with it.
Although if i ‘ll share it you will be the first to know.
Thanks for your comments.
Thanks very much, I really appreciate, if you ever share it for free, please do sent me a private msg or write on my wall so I may know, thanks or even write it in this thread.
Just as a reminder : This an English forum about trading.
If you want to talk about your dog or your birthday, or whatever please try Facebook.
Thank you.
Just as a reminder : This an English forum about trading.
If you want to talk about your dog or your birthday, or whatever please try Facebook.
Thank you.
Facebook's policy is each day more strict. Do you know that their api doesn't allow timeline editing ? I wanted to use it in a EA for content sharing (screenshot etc ...) - I did imagine something great !
NZDUSD, H1 :>
Short opportunity on EURUSD
Hai maria you expert EURUSD
hello,
NO I wont call my self an expert, but if you have any question please ask.
:-) :-) :-) :-) it seem the sterling is on his way upBull power it we are going to enjoy
Crazy moves, EURUSD did every thing to reach 1.2500
Crazy moves, EURUSD did every thing to reach 1.2500
I said yesterday follow the trend, right now the EUR, Pound are very very strong
Look at the sterling its starting now
on H4
Still in EURUSD :] It's more 2000 pts now !