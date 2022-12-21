Swing Trading ideas - page 18

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Konstantinos Maleas:

What i meant is if i will use it exclusively for my EA or share it, not how to work with it.

Although if i ‘ll share it you will be the first to know.

Thanks for your comments.

Thanks very much, I really appreciate, if you ever share it for free, please do sent me a private msg or write on my wall so I may know, thanks or even write it in this thread.

 

Just as a reminder : This an English forum about trading.

If you want to talk about your dog or your birthday, or whatever please try Facebook.

Thank you.

 
Alain Verleyen:

Just as a reminder : This an English forum about trading.

If you want to talk about your dog or your birthday, or whatever please try Facebook.

Thank you.


Facebook's policy is each day more strict. Do you know that their api doesn't allow timeline editing ? I wanted to use it in a EA for content sharing (screenshot etc ...) - I did imagine something great ! 

 

NZDUSD, H1 :>

 
Maria Mahomedally:

Short opportunity on EURUSD

Hai maria you expert EURUSD
[Deleted]  
17081426 Mohd hairee:
Hai maria you expert EURUSD

hello,


NO I wont call my self an expert, but if you have any question please ask.

 

:-) :-) :-) :-) it seem the sterling is on his way up

Bull power it we are going to enjoy
[Deleted]  

Crazy moves, EURUSD did every thing to reach 1.2500

 
Maria Mahomedally:

Crazy moves, EURUSD did every thing to reach 1.2500


I said yesterday follow the trend, right now the EUR, Pound are very very strong

Look at the sterling its starting now

on H4

 

Still in EURUSD :] It's more 2000 pts now !


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