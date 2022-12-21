Swing Trading ideas - page 19
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it seems like today will be the end of the bull
it seems like today will be the end of the bull
You just let it run with a reasonable trail and it's okay.
Last night, I was coding when NZD stirred. So I did choose a short and a long in new zealand, and grabbed 1000+ pts so far ...
gbpnzd
nzdchf
It's approximative, NZDCHF continue to falllllllllllllllllllllllllllll !
the gbpnzd is slower, I think the trail will soon be hitted. It's always useful to hedge currencies.
but i'm large on nzdchf, not slowing
very easy.
EDIT : gbpnzd get down & hits the trail. m5 & m15
so you see, no trading plan, but at least you're active.
hello,
NO I wont call my self an expert, but if you have any question please ask.
Still in EURUSD :] It's more 2000 pts now wow very hit buy
the gbpnzd is slower, I think the trail will soon be hitted. It's always useful to hedge currencies.
but i'm large on nzdchf, not slowing
very easy.
EDIT : gbpnzd get down & hits the trail. m5 & m15
so you see, no trading plan, but at least you're active.
You have such a nice graph which display the trend strength, I would like to know the meaning of the numbers on the x-axis and y-axis, can you elaborated it for me so I may understand.
and for which currency is it, cause I only see GBP?
Thanks
What i meant is if i will use it exclusively for my EA or share it, not how to work with it.
Although if i ‘ll share it you will be the first to know.
Thanks for your comments.
Could you please share an other screen shot of your indicator for GBPUSD and EURUSD, I want to see something.
Thanks
Could you please share an other screen shot of your indicator for GBPUSD and EURUSD, I want to see something.
Thanks
I would like to "listen" your comments...
I would like to "listen" your comments...
Yes, it seem the bull market of EURUSD came to an end, I wanted to see that the graphe had pass the 161 and probably got to 181, now that its reverting its a sign that wave 3 has ended
I want to see GBPUSD aslo, thanks.EURUSD on the weekly chart will go a bit up then it will start to go down
Could you please share an other screen shot of your indicator for GBPUSD and EURUSD, I want to see something.
Thanks
Also for GBP...