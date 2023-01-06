Can this screenshot indicator be converted to MT5?
Hello,
This is a really useful indicator for taking screen shots of Metatrader 4 charts to see price movement and indicator operation.
Does one exist for MT5? If so, could you share it? Are you able to help me by creating one for MT5? It would be a great help to many traders.
Thank you, Chris
Hello , yes , ☕️
Hello,
I am wondering if the code of the screenshots indicator for METATRADER4, in my initial post of this thread, could be repaired? It no longer compiles without errors and it doesn't attach to chart. I have attached it below.
Can a forum member check the code?
Thank you again, Chris
Hello,
I am wondering if the code of the screenshots indicator for METATRADER4, in my initial post of this thread, could be repaired? It no longer compiles without errors and it doesn't attach to chart. I have attached it below.
Can a forum member check the code?
Thank you again, Chris
You are welcome , here is the mt4 fix too .
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ScreenShots.mq4 version 2 iziogas@mail.com| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property strict #property indicator_chart_window //---- input parameters extern string identification="ScreenShot"; extern int size_x=1024; extern int size_y=768; string fYear() { return (IntegerToString(TimeYear(Time[0]))); } string fMonth() { int i; i = TimeMonth(Time[0]); if (i<10) return ("0"+IntegerToString(i)); else return (IntegerToString(i)); } string fDay() { int i; i = TimeDay(Time[0]); if (i<10) return ("0"+IntegerToString(i)); else return (IntegerToString(i)); } string fHour() { int i; i = TimeHour(Time[0]); if (i<10) return ("0"+IntegerToString(i)); else return (IntegerToString(i)); } string fMinute() { int i; i = TimeMinute(Time[0]); if (i<10) return ("0"+IntegerToString(i)); else return (IntegerToString(i)); } string fSeconds() { int i; i = TimeSeconds(Time[0]); if (i<10) return ("0"+IntegerToString(i)); else return (IntegerToString(i)); } int start() { static datetime OpenTime=0; datetime CurrentTime; string dir,file; //check for new bar CurrentTime = iTime(NULL,0,0); if (OpenTime==CurrentTime) return(0); OpenTime=CurrentTime; dir = identification+"\\"+Symbol()+"\\"+IntegerToString(Period())+"\\"+fYear()+fMonth()+fDay()+"\\"; file = dir+identification+"."+Symbol()+"."+IntegerToString(Period())+"."+fYear()+fMonth()+fDay()+"."+fHour()+fMinute()+fSeconds()+".gif"; ChartScreenShot(ChartID(),file,size_x,size_y,ALIGN_RIGHT); return(0); }
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Hello,
This is a really useful indicator for taking screen shots of Metatrader 4 charts to see price movement and indicator operation.
Does one exist for MT5? If so, could you share it? Are you able to help me by creating one for MT5? It would be a great help to many traders.
Thank you, Chris