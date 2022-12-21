Swing Trading ideas - page 22
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Still not enough :(
Still not enough :(
And you are on your way in joining them up there, aren´t you? :-)
Then I am very rich already.
good for you <thumbs up>
Thanks.
However, I´m still going to join them up there too. :-) :-)
Free money on the EuroDollar today. :-)
Lol Market is busy retracing, which direction are you trading?
Don't be a gambler any thing can happen any time :-) take good care of your account with good money management.
Lol Market is busy retracing, which direction are you trading?
Don't be a gambler any thing can happen any time :-) take good care of your account with good money management.
30% Profit for today locked in.
5 Trades. 4 wins, one loss - 4.34 EuroPips loss.
:-) I´m not complaining.
Actually 7 trades. That one loss.
Includes three defensive zero loss stop-outs: +0.08, +0.08 and +0.48.
So, there, now you have all the detail. :-)
30% Profit for today locked in.
5 Trades. 4 wins, one loss - 4.34 EuroPips loss.
:-) I´m not complaining.