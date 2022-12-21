Swing Trading ideas - page 22

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[Deleted]  

Still not enough :(

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Maria Mahomedally:

Still not enough :(

And you are on your way in joining them up there, aren´t you? :-)
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PennySeven:
And you are on your way in joining them up there, aren´t you? :-)
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Maria Mahomedally:
Then I am very rich already - and certainly you too.
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PennySeven:
Then I am very rich already. 
good for you <thumbs up>
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Maria Mahomedally:
good for you <thumbs up>

Thanks.

However, I´m still going to join them up there too. :-) :-)

[Deleted]  
Free money on the EuroDollar today.  :-)
 
PennySeven:
Free money on the EuroDollar today.  :-)

Lol Market is busy retracing, which direction are you trading?

Don't be a gambler any thing can happen any time :-) take good care of your account with good money management.

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Chris Mukengeshayi:

Lol Market is busy retracing, which direction are you trading?

Don't be a gambler any thing can happen any time :-) take good care of your account with good money management.

30% Profit for today locked in. 

5 Trades. 4 wins, one loss - 4.34 EuroPips loss.

:-) I´m not complaining. 

Actually 7 trades. That one loss.

Includes three defensive zero loss stop-outs: +0.08, +0.08 and +0.48.

So, there, now you have all the detail. :-)

 
PennySeven:

30% Profit for today locked in. 

5 Trades. 4 wins, one loss - 4.34 EuroPips loss.

:-) I´m not complaining. 

Nice, which direction were you trading Long/Short?
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