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All technical scenarii falling from grace if monday you see a big gap uptrending on the EURUSD in vertue of a fundamental fact as huge as the brexit is : trump's administration shutdown, then you would rather go long
In my humble opinion, Shutdown is irrelevant compared to Brexit.
trying to find out if Turkey conflict in Afrin will have any effect on markets tomorrow.
In my humble opinion, I don´t think so. :-)
All technical scenarii falling from grace if monday you see a big gap uptrending on the EURUSD in vertue of a fundamental fact as huge as the brexit is : trump's administration shutdown, then you would rather go long
Yes, Maybe true... We just predict the trend line of price. No body knows where the price will go.
Yes, Maybe true... We just predict the trend line of price. No body knows where the price will go.
Price is much less important than a strong customized indicator trend. We trade the indicator trends, not the latest price. That is why a customized MACD Signal Line Trend reversal is such a strong confirmation indicator.
Purely scientific view: The default Stochastic and default MACD indicators are quite weak indicators.
In my humble opinion, Shutdown is irrelevant compared to Brexit.
Oh come on ! You feel it so because you live the brexit from the inside. You're concerned.
Oh come on ! You feel it so because you live the brexit from the inside. You're concerned.
Shutdown is nothing! It is a normal event in the US. They can have a nice political blame game about it in Washington. Then they sort it out. It happens every year.
Shutdown is nothing! It is a normal event in the US. They can have a nice political blame game about it in Washington. Then they sort it out. It happens every year.
It used not to be nothing, only two in US story. It's not that much, normal people do still care.
It used not to be nothing, only two in US story. It's not that much, normal people do still care.
You were right. The EuroDollar gapped Up at the open.
You were right. The EuroDollar gapped Up at the open. I bought.
yep :) 500 pts. But you know, it's also good to respect waves. When it's uptrending there's a pullback, it's ideal to enter when it rebounds !
Short opportunity on EURUSD