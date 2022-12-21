Swing Trading ideas - page 5

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Icham Aidibe:

All technical scenarii falling from grace if monday you see a big gap uptrending on the EURUSD in vertue of a fundamental fact as huge as the brexit is : trump's administration shutdown, then you would rather go long 


In my humble opinion, Shutdown is irrelevant compared to Brexit.

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Maria Mahomedally:

trying to find out if Turkey conflict in Afrin will have any effect on markets tomorrow.


In my humble opinion, I don´t think so. :-)

 
Icham Aidibe:

All technical scenarii falling from grace if monday you see a big gap uptrending on the EURUSD in vertue of a fundamental fact as huge as the brexit is : trump's administration shutdown, then you would rather go long 

Yes, Maybe true... We just predict the trend line of price. No body knows where the price will go.

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nelayan79:

Yes, Maybe true... We just predict the trend line of price. No body knows where the price will go.


Price is much less important than a strong customized indicator trend. We trade the indicator trends, not the latest price. That is why a customized MACD Signal Line Trend reversal is such a strong confirmation indicator.

Purely scientific view: The default Stochastic and default MACD indicators are quite weak indicators.

 
PennySeven:

In my humble opinion, Shutdown is irrelevant compared to Brexit.


Oh come on ! You feel it so because you live the brexit from the inside. You're concerned. 

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Icham Aidibe:

Oh come on ! You feel it so because you live the brexit from the inside. You're concerned. 


Shutdown is nothing! It is a normal event in the US. They can have a nice political blame game about it in Washington. Then they sort it out. It happens every year. 

The Democrats are so weak now, it is a way of showing they still matter. (I´m a technical trader, not a political commentator, but, I like to play the devils´ advocate :-)
 
PennySeven:

Shutdown is nothing! It is a normal event in the US. They can have a nice political blame game about it in Washington. Then they sort it out. It happens every year. 

The Democrats are so weak now, it is a way of showing they still matter. (I´m a technical trader, not a political commentator, but, I like to play the devils´ advocate :-)

It used not to be nothing, only two in US story. It's not that much, normal people do still care.

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Icham Aidibe:

It used not to be nothing, only two in US story. It's not that much, normal people do still care.


You were right. The EuroDollar gapped Up at the open.

 
PennySeven:

You were right. The EuroDollar gapped Up at the open. I bought. 


yep :) 500 pts. But you know, it's also good to respect waves. When it's uptrending there's a pullback, it's ideal to enter when it rebounds !


 
Maria Mahomedally:

Short opportunity on EURUSD

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