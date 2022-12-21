Swing Trading ideas - page 3

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[Deleted]  

And this:   :-)

EuroDollar Daily with 10 and 50 Moving Averages. 

[Deleted]  

I look at support and resistance not the price alone.

[Deleted]  
Maria Mahomedally:

I look at support and resistance not the price alone.


Yes, that is a very valid analysis method. 

 
PennySeven:

Yes, that is a very valid analysis method. 


I do so :

30 > 50/2=25 ---> uptrend active but weakening +/- old, consolidation ---> LATENT ---> don't enter, may reverse/is already reversing

Graph control (lower timeframe/h1 - EURUSD) : yes may break down ! 


------

45 ... 50 ... -----> uptrend active --------> PATENT ----> buy audusd / buy nzdusd

Graph control : 

AUDUSD (h1) : uptrend, doesn't even seem to slow down, reasonable to expect more points up from the aussie dollar

 

NZDUSD (H1) : same


[Deleted]  
Icham Aidibe:

I do so :

30 > 50/2=25 ---> uptrend active but weakening +/- old, consolidation ---> LATENT ---> don't enter, may reverse/is already reversing

Graph control (lower timeframe/h1 - EURUSD) : yes may break down ! 


------

45 ... 50 ... -----> uptrend active --------> PATENT ----> buy audusd / buy nzdusd ! 

Graph control : 

AUDUSD (h1) : uptrend, doesn't even seem to slow down, reasonable to expect more points up from the aussie dollar

 

NZDUSD (H1) : same



Interesting.

I set up your currencies:

AUDUSD H1 with 10 and 50 MAs, customized MACD and customized Stochastic



NZDUSD H1  with 10 and 50 MAs, customized MACD and customized Stochastic


I don´t trade the H1. 

The AUDUSD obviously is stronger UP than the NZDUSD. 

I only trade the EuroDollar. 

I trade the M3 as my start chart. I only trade intra-day. So, it does not matter to me which way the EuroDollar trends each day. As long as my M3 indicators indicate the trend reversals, I trade them - confirmed on the M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, Daily, Weekly and Monthly. 

[Deleted]  
Icham Aidibe:

I do so :

30 > 50/2=25 ---> uptrend active but weakening +/- old, consolidation ---> LATENT ---> don't enter, may reverse/is already reversing

Graph control (lower timeframe/h1 - EURUSD) : yes may break down ! 


------

45 ... 50 ... -----> uptrend active --------> PATENT ----> buy audusd / buy nzdusd ! 

Graph control : 

AUDUSD (h1) : uptrend, doesn't even seem to slow down, reasonable to expect more points up from the aussie dollar

 

NZDUSD (H1) : same



I see your indicator also shows the EuroDollar as a BUY. 

 
PennySeven:

Interesting.

I set up your currencies:

AUDUSD H1 with 10 and 50 MAs, customized MACD and customized Stochastic



NZDUSD H1  with 10 and 50 MAs, customized MACD and customized Stochastic


I don´t trade the H1. 

The AUDUSD obviously is stronger UP than the NZDUSD. 


Yes it is. But it's H1. An uptrend is made of wave. If you set it on D1 since you're trading D1 : 

During an uptrend with stochastics it's common to ignore the overbought, because of the underlying bigger uptrend, still up, still active.

Stochastics isn't an easy indicator. 

Same for the moving average Maria, if you watch M1 during a big D1 uptrend, you'll count more than 1 sell-cross ! 

For example, AUDUSD m1 : 

It's more than 200 pts, the big trap with most high timeframes ! 

[Deleted]  
Icham Aidibe:

Yes it is. But it's H1. An uptrend is made of wave. If you set it on D1 since you're trading D1 : 

During an uptrend with stochastics it's common to ignore the overbought, because of the underlying bigger uptrend, still up, still active.

Stochastics isn't an easy indicator. 

Same for the moving average Maria, if you watch M1 during a big D1 uptrend, you'll count more than 1 sell-cross ! 

For example, AUDUSD m1 : 

It's more than 200 pts, the big trap with most high timeframes ! 


I will never set up the M1 or M2 again - for any pair. 

 
PennySeven:

I will never set up the M1 or M2 again - for any pair. 

😄
We're running not for money, but time - that's what to expect from money. 
A nice reflection about, I share to whoever want to listen it : https://youtu.be/rGm8yAMaX38

That said : 
From a setup with 5 indicators to analyze (per chart), I wished one. Then I wished these indicators to self adapt to charts. Then 1 per chart was too much, I wished one to rule all of them ! Still remains 1 position or more per chart to watch after day & night.
So I wanted a EA. Then the self training one, it's super long to optimize etc.... and so on ... finally I ended scalping M1 😅

Never say never. 

[Deleted]  
Icham Aidibe:
😄
We're running not for money, but time - that's what to expect from money. 
A nice reflection about, I share to whoever want to listen it : https://youtu.be/rGm8yAMaX38

That said : 
From a setup with 5 indicators to analyze (per chart), I wished one. Then I wished these indicators to self adapt to charts. Then 1 per chart was too much, I wished one to rule all of them ! Still remains 1 position or more per chart to watch after day & night.
So I wanted a EA. Then the self training one, it's super long to optimize etc.... and so on ... finally I ended scalping M1 😅

Never say never. 


I suppose so. :-)

I like the music. Money is not evil. Money is simply an unstable medium of exchange. I would always prefer real shares over money. 

Yes, were are running for time. 

Life expectancy is increasing all the time. I currently plan to live to 140. :-)

There are a  number of ways to be around forever: a good book, correcting a basic economic concept incorrectly applied till now, etc. 

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