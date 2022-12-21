Swing Trading ideas - page 7

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500.


[Deleted]  
Icham Aidibe:

500.



50 pips. Yes, only if you bought right at the bottom. That is not the norm. 

Work in pips. Everybody does. :-) 

Those are 50 $ pips. Not € pips. 

 
PennySeven:

50 pips. Yes, only if you bought right at the bottom. That is not the norm. 

Work in pips. Everybody does. :-) 

Those are $ pips. Not € pips. 


The measure tool of MT displays points, I work in points. 

[Deleted]  
Icham Aidibe:

The measure tool of MT displays points, I work in points. 


Pips! 

The financial markets are gynormous compared to MT.

 
PennySeven:

Pips! 

The financial markets are gynormous compared to MT.

Points, points, points ... You have the spirit of contradiction, I now wonder if you are a woman ?


[Deleted]  

Looking good.

[Deleted]  

 I now wonder if you are a woman ?



;-)

 
PennySeven:

Looking good.

Meaningless. You could be gay :/

[Deleted]  
Icham Aidibe:

Meaningless. You could be gay :/


:-) 

I´ll give you a clue.

I'm red/green colourblind. 

 
PennySeven:

:-) 

I´ll give you a clue.

I'm red/green colourblind. 


Then. Whatever :/

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