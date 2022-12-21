Swing Trading ideas - page 7
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
500.
500.
50 pips. Yes, only if you bought right at the bottom. That is not the norm.
Work in pips. Everybody does. :-)
Those are 50 $ pips. Not € pips.
50 pips. Yes, only if you bought right at the bottom. That is not the norm.
Work in pips. Everybody does. :-)
Those are $ pips. Not € pips.
The measure tool of MT displays points, I work in points.
The measure tool of MT displays points, I work in points.
Pips!
The financial markets are gynormous compared to MT.
Pips!
The financial markets are gynormous compared to MT.
Points, points, points ... You have the spirit of contradiction, I now wonder if you are a woman ?
Looking good.
I now wonder if you are a woman ?
;-)
Looking good.
Meaningless. You could be gay :/
Meaningless. You could be gay :/
:-)
I´ll give you a clue.
I'm red/green colourblind.
:-)
I´ll give you a clue.
I'm red/green colourblind.
Then. Whatever :/