Swing Trading ideas - page 8
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Nail biting stuff. To Take Profit or not?
Range day so far, market opened with GAP and would like to see it going south now.
Range day so far, market opened with GAP and would like to see it going south now.
Don´t be so sure yet. :-)
The Yankees are coming! They are smooth operators.Only a visual observation: it seems to me that this market is often much smoother, more ordered, during the NY session.
Don´t be so sure yet. :-)
The Yankees are coming! They are smooth operators.Only a visual observation: it seems to me that this market is often much smoother, more ordered, during the NY session.
Yes NY is good sessions for pip hunting.
Range day so far, market opened with GAP and would like to see it going south now.
I beg to differ seriously from a scientific point of view: you cannot see a range DAY on the DAILY chart. Impossible.
In my opinion, you could, perhaps, see a range trading MONTH/few months on the Daily Chart, but not a range trading Day on the Daily chart.
This is, obviously, my scientific view.
My human view is, maybe you´re right.
One candle is one Day on the Daily chart.
So, you look at the individual candles to decide range or trend? Scientifically speaking only. :-) You may still be right.
A CLOSE below 1.22509 could be decisive. It depends on another indicator.
Range day so far, market opened with GAP and would like to see it going south now.
Regarding EURUSD:
You are too quick to sell, the possible selling moment will be a break below 1.22105, but the best one for those who want to be secure is a break below 1.21911
Your sell stop will be those two value I have shared.
The next possible buy stop will be 1.22740
Range day so far, market opened with GAP and would like to see it going south now.
You seem to be right.
I took profit and now I am in the other way. Down.
In terms of my analysis, I can only agree that it is a range trading day if it bounces up from 1.22120 in a profitable UP move. Let´s see what happens. You may be right.
Actually, you are right: it is a range trading day because of the Top of the range at the start of the day, then the Bottom of the range at the German open and now the reversal below the Top at the start - which confirms the range.
Yes, I agree with you: it is a range trading day. My analysis was wrong earlier: it is possible to confirm a range day on the third point, Top, then Bottom and then confirmation comes on the reversal at the Second Top.
Very good from you.
I forgot that the day´s open was the first Top of the range. I only looked at the EU session.
Well, you started trading in 2008. I only started learning in September 2015. You have quite a head start on me. :-)
You seem to be right.
I took profit and now I am in the other way. Down.
In terms of my analysis, I can only agree that it is a range trading day if it bounces up from 1.22120 in a profitable UP move. Let´s see what happens. You may be right.
Actually, you are right: it is a range trading day because of the Top of the range at the start of the day, then the Bottom of the range at the German open and now the reversal below the Top at the start - which confirms the range.
Yes, I agree with you: it is a range trading day. My analysis was wrong earlier: it is possible to confirm a range day on the third point, Top, then Bottom and then confirmation comes on the reversal at the Second Top.
Very good from you.
I forgot that the day´s open was the first Top of the range. I only looked at the EU session.
Well, you started trading in 2008. I only started learning in September 2015. You have quite a head start on me. :-)
no problem we all learning in this market. not expecting any big move today unless some news come up from US about govt shut down.
Regarding EURUSD:
You are too quick to sell, the possible selling moment will be a break below 1.22105, but the best one for those who want to be secure is a break below 1.21911
Your sell stop will be those two value I have shared.
The next possible buy stop will be 1.22740
yes its an early entry,let'ss see how it pans out.