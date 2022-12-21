Swing Trading ideas - page 6
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You were right. The EuroDollar gapped Up at the open.
H1 didn't break. Waves 2 starting, good entry point. As you can see it's 10 H1 bars, 10 hours. Time consuming to wait & watch it :)
I'm optimistic, you'll wish a EA too :-)
H1 didn't break. Waves 2 starting, good entry point. As you can see it's 10 H1 bars, 10 hours. Time consuming to wait & watch it :)
I'm optimistic, you'll wish a EA too :-)
Remember, I trade the M3. :-)
I got up late today at 6.45 my time (GMT) because I was writing a long official letter in my third language last night. Google translate is sometimes really bad. You have to stick with short sentences.
So, I got up for the German open.
EuroDollar M3 with customized MACD, customized Stochastic plus 10 and 50 moving average cross system.
I bought at 9.24 Platform time at 1.22278.
M3 Close above Down Trend line on Divergence on M3 Stoch and M3 MACD after price failed to close below bottom clear resistance plus confirmation signals on M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20 and M30.
I have a "monster of an EA" (copyright Fernando Carreiro). It sits between my ears: my very average 100 IQ plain vanilla human brain. :-)The whiplash on the Stochastic is fascinating, isn´t? I see it often: Divergence down at the top and Divergence Up at the bottom. Interesting.
Remember, I trade the M3. :-)
I got up late today at 6.45 my time (GMT) because I was writing a long official letter in my third language last night. Google translate is sometimes really bad. You have to stick with short sentences.
So, I got up for the German open.
EuroDollar M3 with customized MACD, customized Stochastic plus 10 and 50 moving average cross system.
I bought at 9.24 Platform time at 1.22278.
M3 Close above Down Trend line on Divergence on M3 Stoch and M3 MACD after price failed to close below bottom clear resistance plus confirmation signals on M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20 and M30.
Lol ok ! Already 380 pts in H1, that's far from being cheap !
Lol ok ! Already 380 pts in H1, that's far from being cheap !
What? Did you BUY at the bottom? Not crossing the bottom resistance?
I only act on signals. Discipline. Otherwise it´s gambling. I don´t gamble.
I suppose not crossing the strong resistance at the bottom is the signal. Still, I prefer to then act only on the first signal, in terms of my trading rules. Discipline. It is the plan that matters.
What? Did you BUY at the bottom? Not crossing the bottom resistance?
I only act on signals. Discipline. Otherwise it´s gambling. I don´t gamble.
Actually it's a support. It opens with the gap up (waves 1), pullback 'til the support (waves 2) etc ...
It's called the Eliott Waves : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elliott_wave_principle
Actually it's a support. It opens with the gap up (waves 1), pullback 'til the support (waves 2) etc ...
It's called the Eliott Waves : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elliott_wave_principle
I wrote a program in Basic on a Sharp computer to show me the Elliot wave 40 years ago.
Wikipedia is junk. I know. :-) It can be, and often is absolute junk. Not able to be referenced in scholastic papers, at university. Many articles controlled by interest groups. Absolutely impossible to get facts into controlled articles.
The Elliot Wave article most probably is acceptable. No politics involved.
I wrote a program in Basic on a Sharp computer to show me the Elliot wave 40 years ago.
Wikipedia is junk. I know. :-) It can be, and often is absolute junk. Not able to be referenced in scholastic papers, at university. Many articles controlled by interest groups. Absolutely impossible to get facts into controlled articles.
The Elliot Wave article most probably is acceptable. No politics involved.
Yes but it's super-convenient. At least for definitions, to get a quick preview of a topic before deepening
Yes but it's super-convenient. At least for definitions, to get a quick preview of a topic before deepening
Yes, but, be very careful. Some articles are controlled by powerful, world famous, leaders in their field professors, for example, and obviously, rogue governments. I am personally involved in one such article controlled by a world famous, top US professor at an Ivy League university.
Yes, but, be very careful. Some articles are controlled by powerful, world famous, leaders in their field professors, for example, and obviously, rogue governments.
Mhh .. embellished biographies etc ... I know.
Mhh .. embellished biographies etc ... I know.
Much worse than that. But, we are not here for that. Sorry.