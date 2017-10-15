No repaint support & resistance indicator
Oleg Bakurov:
I have such an indicator. Fractal levels MTF.
Hello
I have such an indicator. Fractal levels MTF.
Thanks for the answers...
This is NRTR indicator (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse). This indicator is the part of AscTrend system with many versions.
For example:
Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse ( NRTR )
The forum
- Key thread
- Basic explanation/the theory - the post
- Second version of AscTrend system - asctrend indicator together with NRTR indicator
- NRTR_color_line indicator for MT5 - the post
- First version of AsctrendND EA - This EA use Asctrend indicator as main signal and Nrtr indicator as filter:
- How to install.
- optimization results for M15 timeframe for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF and USDJPY;
- backtesting results and settings for EURUSD M15 timeframe;
- optimization results for this EA for EURUSD H4 using Balance + max Sharpe ration;
- backtesting results with the settings 'Balance + Sharpe ratio', EURUSD H4;
- optimization results of this EA with EURUSD M15 timeframe;
- backtesting and the settings for EURUSD M15 with max Sharpe ratio;
- this is the other settings which may be some preliminary settings for martingale version;
- the other optimization results for GBPUSD M15
- The second version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added. Verion 1.02 with TrendStrength filter added. You can filter by NTRT AND/OR TrendStrength.
- optimization results for EURUSD M15 (for 1 year), every tick, slow complete ..., for Balance max;
- results for backtesting and the settings for EURUSD M15 timeframe, for one year with 2 indicators as the filters: NRTR Color Line and TrendStrength;
- optimization results for GBPUSD M15 for 1 year - the results and set file are attached;
- backtesting results and the settings for GBPUSD M15;
- optimization results for one year for EURUSD H1 timeframe with Balance + max Sharpe ratio;
- backtesting results with the settings for this EURUSD H1 with Balance + max Sharpe.
CodeBase
- NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- NRTR (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- NRTR WATR - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- NRTR GATOR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- X2MA NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- NRTR GATOR - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- NRTR Color Line - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- NRTR Rosh v2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- more in search here
The articles
- How to Create Your Own Trailing Stop
- 20 Trade Signals in MQL5
- Several Ways of Finding a Trend in MQL5
The blogs
- Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse, Asctrend System, HowTo Trade and Free to Downloads
- ASCTREND SYSTEM - Free To Downloads, Trading Results, New Tools and Discussion
The market
- many in search here
Sergey Golubev:Thank you so much for such valuable information Sergey !!
Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse ( NRTR )
Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse ( NRTR )
The forum
- Key thread
- Basic explanation/the theory - the post
- Second version of AscTrend system - asctrend indicator together with NRTR indicator
- NRTR_color_line indicator for MT5 - the post
- First version of AsctrendND EA - This EA use Asctrend indicator as main signal and Nrtr indicator as filter:
- How to install.
- optimization results for M15 timeframe for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF and USDJPY;
- backtesting results and settings for EURUSD M15 timeframe;
- optimization results for this EA for EURUSD H4 using Balance + max Sharpe ration;
- backtesting results with the settings 'Balance + Sharpe ratio', EURUSD H4;
- optimization results of this EA with EURUSD M15 timeframe;
- backtesting and the settings for EURUSD M15 with max Sharpe ratio;
- this is the other settings which may be some preliminary settings for martingale version;
- the other optimization results for GBPUSD M15
- The second version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added. Verion 1.02 with TrendStrength filter added. You can filter by NTRT AND/OR TrendStrength.
- optimization results for EURUSD M15 (for 1 year), every tick, slow complete ..., for Balance max;
- results for backtesting and the settings for EURUSD M15 timeframe, for one year with 2 indicators as the filters: NRTR Color Line and TrendStrength;
- optimization results for GBPUSD M15 for 1 year - the results and set file are attached;
- backtesting results and the settings for GBPUSD M15;
- optimization results for one year for EURUSD H1 timeframe with Balance + max Sharpe ratio;
- backtesting results with the settings for this EURUSD H1 with Balance + max Sharpe.
CodeBase
- NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- NRTR (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- NRTR WATR - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- NRTR GATOR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- X2MA NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- NRTR GATOR - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- NRTR Color Line - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- NRTR Rosh v2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- more in search here
The articles
- How to Create Your Own Trailing Stop
- 20 Trade Signals in MQL5
- Several Ways of Finding a Trend in MQL5
The blogs
- Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse, Asctrend System, HowTo Trade and Free to Downloads
- ASCTREND SYSTEM - Free To Downloads, Trading Results, New Tools and Discussion
The market
- many in search here
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Hello,
Can anyone recognize which indicator of supports and resistances is the one that is seen in the following video?
It's supposed to be no repaint.
Is there any indicator like this that does not repaint, and where can we buy it or download it?