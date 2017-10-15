No repaint support & resistance indicator

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Hello,

Can anyone recognize which indicator of supports and resistances is the one that is seen in the following video?

It's supposed to be no repaint.

Is there any indicator like this that does not repaint, and where can we buy it or download it?



 
augusdel:

Hello,

Hello

Maybe you can find it here

Good luck :)

 

Hello

I have such an indicator. Fractal levels MTF.

 
Oleg Bakurov:

Hello

I have such an indicator. Fractal levels MTF.

Thanks for the answers...

 

This is NRTR indicator (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse). This indicator is the part of AscTrend system with many versions.
For example:


 

Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse ( NRTR )


The forum

CodeBase

The articles

The blogs

The market

  • many in search here
 
Sergey Golubev:

Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse ( NRTR )


The forum

CodeBase

The articles

The blogs

The market

  • many in search here
Thank you so much for such valuable information Sergey !!
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